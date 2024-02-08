Spindell faces new calls to resign from Elections Commission

MADISON - A Republican member of the Wisconsin Elections Commission on Thursday faced new calls to resign over his involvement in a scheme created by former President Donald Trump to stay in power after his 2020 election loss and for his past comments praising depressed turnout of Black voters in Milwaukee.

In response, Commissioner Bob Spindell said there was "no white Republican that has done more for the Black community than me."

Spindell has faced calls to resign for more than a year, after he signed paperwork falsely claiming to be an elector for Trump in 2020 following Trump's loss in Wisconsin.

He also stunned members of Milwaukee's Black and Hispanic community after the 2022 midterm election when he praised decreased turnout in Black and Latino neighborhoods, arguing the lower voting participation is a result of Republican campaigning that has effectively neutralized Democratic candidates to the traditionally Democratic voters.

Angela Lang, executive director of Milwaukee-based voter outreach group Black Leaders Organizing Communities, said Spindell's comments were "laughable."

"I struggle to even think of a white Republican who has done something meaningful for our community," she said. "This is a deflection from his own actions and even more shameful during Black History Month."

At a December 2022 event, Spindell said Republicans in the Fourth Congressional District in Milwaukee focused on turning off Black voters to Democratic candidates, a strategy he acknowledged could keep them from voting altogether.

Nicholas Ramos, executive director of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, was one of two representatives of voting groups testifying at a commission meeting Thursday, calling on Spindell to resign.

"If I were to look you in your eyes and ask you to speak from the heart, can you say in good faith that you're still pursuing the goal that you set out for yourself as commissioner, after the comments that you made about voter suppression to black and Hispanic voters during the 2020 election cycle?" Ramos said. "Can you say in good faith that you're pursuing that goal after serving as one of the fake electors who attempted to overtake 2020 presidential election?"

Mark Thomsen, a Democratic member of the commission, noted during the meeting that Spindell signed an agreement as part of a lawsuit over the fake elector scheme acknowledging that he participated in a plot to overturn an election result and affirmed President Joe Biden won the 2020 election.

"I think that Commissioner Spindell came out and admitted that and that's very, very important," Thomsen said. "Bob, I commend you that you said you oppose any attempt to undermine the public's faith and the ultimate results of the 2020 presidential election. And to me, that goes to the question of the integrity as a commission."

"It's very, very reassuring to me that Commissioner Spindell has come out boldly and said that Joseph Biden won in 2020 ... the Commission ran fair and accurate elections in 2020 and I'm just glad that Bob finally came around on that."

Ramos said Thomsen's comments were "fair" but disagreed the comments absolved Spindell.

"That's all dandy but these positions of power have to mean something at the end of the day," he said. "People have to trust what you mean and what you say and that you will do what is right. Otherwise, we will have chaos."

Spindell said Ramos should look at his record while working within the part on voter outreach.

"There is no white Republican that has done more for the black community than me, so I suggest you go back and take a look at my past record," he said.

At the time of Spindell's comments on voting in Milwaukee, Republican Party of Wisconsin chairman Brian Schimming said Spindell's comments explain the party's strategy of converting traditional Democratic voters.

"We've been active in Milwaukee, and I've been on the board with Bob Spindell for a lot of years. He's been the chief proponent of increased activity in Milwaukee in the minority community. So perhaps his statements weren't as artfully put as they could be, but I don't doubt that what he means is that we are going to continue to work those neighborhoods and other neighborhoods in Milwaukee," Schimming said in a December 2022 interview with Wisconsin Public Television.

