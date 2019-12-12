‘Spineless’ Corbyn Risks Losing Labour’s Heartlands After a Century

WREXHAM, Wales—From the late 1960s, the Republican Party barreled into the Deep South with a vitriolic ‘Southern Strategy’ that was so successful in wooing white voters in traditional Democratic strongholds that it kept hold of them for the next half-century and beyond.

Boris Johnson is attempting to pull off a similar realignment in Britain via the patriotic, anti-immigration forces of Brexit. In one of the most important elections in decades that will decide the fate of Brexit, opinion poll projections suggest the Conservatives’ plan is working with a swathe of working-class districts that have voted Labour for generations, where people are persuaded by Johnson’s pledge to “get Brexit done.”

A diagonal “red wall” of traditional Labour support runs from North Wales through the Midlands and up to North-East England like a bright red sash across the United Kingdom. Many of these areas voted for Brexit in 2016, and have grown increasingly frustrated by what they see as the Labour party’s efforts to prevent it from happening.

In particular, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has failed to convince life-long Labour voters that he has the gumption, decisiveness and leadership qualities to sort out one of the most complicated policy issues Britain has ever faced. He tried to advocate a Brexit compromise that both sides dismiss as sitting on the fence.

This Week’s Election Could Blow the United Kingdom Apart

Corbyn, Labour’s most left-wing leader for a generation, is Britain’s least popular party leader since polling began, and the responses to him being experienced by Labour politicians on doorsteps up and down the country are fearsome.

At the Western end of Labour’s “red wall,” the disdain for Corbyn is visceral, etched onto the faces of working-class voters whose entire families have been committed to the party for generations. Wrexham in North Wales has voted for a Labour lawmaker at every general election since 1935 and yet, as you knock on doors, approach people in the street or show your face in the local pubs the animosity towards Corbyn is vitriolic.

Many people think he has vacillated on Brexit, and they do not believe he can deliver the most radical left-wing policy platform for generations which promises to spend tens of billions on nationalizing industries, giveaways on college tuition, benefits, public sector wages and free broadband.

“He’s spineless.”

“He’s a Marxist cockhead.”

“All politicians promise too much, but Corbyn is beyond a joke.”

Wrexham is a very mixed town with affluent as well as working class areas and a Labour lead that has narrowed over the last 10 years. Despite the widespread disdain for Corbyn here, no-one seemed to believe that the Conservatives would take Wrexham. Labour just feels too firmly ingrained.

But an opinion poll conducted in the district for The Economist last week showed the Tories romping home after a stunning 20-point drop in Labour support since the 2017 election.

It will come as a shock to the residents of Wrexham if they wake up on Friday to discover that the town has indeed gone Tory. If it does, they will not be alone. Dozens of Labour seats that span the breadth of the country from here in Wales to the fishing and industrial towns of Grimsby and Sunderland in the North East threaten to fall this week.

Ian Lucas, who has been Labour’s Member of Parliament (MP) in Wrexham since 2001, decided to retire when the election was called last month, but he has continued to campaign for his Labour successor and admits that Corbyn is regularly raised as an issue on the doorstep.

Asked to explain why the Conservatives could make big gains in Labour’s heartlands, Lucas did not hesitate. “Weakness of our leadership,” he told The Daily Beast.

“If it’s a choice between Labour and the Conservatives, it has to be Boris,” says Barry John, 61, who has always lived in Wrexham. “I’ve always voted Labour, because I’m working class. But Corbyn is a prat.”

The best hope for Labour in some of these Leave-leaning areas rests on what this former factory worker and labourer says he will do on Thursday: “I’m not gonna waste my fucking time; this is going to be the first time I don’t vote.”

Other party loyalists said they would vote Labour on Thursday “with a heavy heart” in spite of Corbyn.