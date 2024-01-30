What is 'spinning,' and why are lawmakers talking about it? (No, it's not a cardio class.)

IndyStar previously reported on organized "spinning contests" and other reckless driving leading to serious injuries and property damage around the city. Now lawmakers in the Senate are taking aim at the trend with new legislation.

Here's what to know about the 'spinning' bill.

From the statehouse: An Indiana state senator could benefit from her bill easing child labor laws. Here's how

What is spinning?

The bill being discussed at the statehouse defines "spinning" as "the repeated or continuous operation of a motor vehicle with the intent of causing the vehicle to perform a rotational skid."

What would Senate Bill 240 do?

If passed, the bill would mean "spinning," under the definition above, would be a Class B misdemeanor; or a Class A misdemeanor if it endangered a person.

If a person is charged with a Class A misdemeanor for the crime, the bill also allows civil forfeiture of the vehicle.

Who authored SB 240?

Sen. Aaron Freeman, R-Indianapolis (author)

Sen. J.D. Ford, D-Indianapolis (co-author)

Read the full text of Indiana SB 240

Here's the Introduced Senate Bill. Visit iga.in.gov for updates.

What's the status of Indiana Senate Bill 240?

The spinning bill is up for discussion Tuesday during a 9 a.m. Corrections and Criminal Law committee meeting in the Senate.

