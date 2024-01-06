‘Spinouts’ cause traffic to be held in both directions along I-80 on Saturday: Caltrans

(FOX40.COM) — Caltrans has announced that it had to hold all traffic in both directions along Interstate 80 due to “multiple spinouts” on Saturday.

The agency said that traffic along the westbound I-80 at the Nevada state line and the eastbound I-80 in Truckee were the most affected areas.

•Video Above: Winter storm warning going into effect over the weekend

Eastbound traffic was released around 3 p.m., Caltrans said. According to CHP Truckee, westbound traffic was reopened at 3:15 p.m.

“Let’s work together to keep the freeway open,” CHP added.

Live Traffic

•FOX40 Live Traffic Map

•Weather News

Chain controls are still in effect along the I-80 from Cisco Grove to the Nevada state line.

“Be prepared for winter driving conditions and increased travel times in the Sierra,” Caltrans added.

Caltrans also added that chain controls are in effect on Highway 50 in El Dorado County.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.