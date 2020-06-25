SPINS And GrocerKey Join Forces To Drive Loyalty And Conversion For Grocery Retailers







CHICAGO, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SPINS®, a leading wellness-focused data, analytics and technology provider in the U.S., partners with GrocerKey, a white label enterprise eCommerce platform for grocery retailers, to launch the rich attribute-powered shopping experience driving accelerated commerce growth and loyalty. This partnership arms retailers with the new capability to build brand and loyalty, create unique consumer experiences and establish a direct relationship between retailers and shoppers through personalization by integrating SPINS' Product Intelligence Data, attributes and insights with GrocerKey's robust eCommerce and operations platform.

By joining forces, SPINS and GrocerKey bring sophisticated comprehensive set of health, wellness, diets and sustainability information to custom retailer-owned shopping experience, setting a new standard for every step of the path to purchase journey from ability to browse and search by diet, conditions, preferences or avoidances to relevant personalization, recommendations, shopper profiles and preferences. GrocerKey's comprehensive white label shopping platform powered by SPINS Product Intelligence allows retailers to create their unique voice and implement differentiating strategies while maintaining direct relationship with their shoppers.

"SPINS partnership with GrocerKey will enable SPINS retail partners to elevate their brand, build customer loyalty and direct to shopper engagement through unique levels of custom experiences, personalized shopping, merchandising and engagement," said Tony Olson, owner and CEO of SPINS. "SPINS continues to aggressively invest in new partnerships and technologies that drive differentiation for grocery retailers, while gaining market share through an increased ability to execute across complex path to purchase ecosystem."

SPINS Product Intelligence is powerful common language both for consumer engagement and for the retailer and market measurements and analytics informing and enabling brand and retailer's category and assortment management, consumer outreach and engagement, media and incentive programs. SPINS partnership with GrocerKey will bring that language into every aspect of the shopping experience. GrocerKey continually refines their product and operating knowledge by operating a live learning lab through day-to-day management of a major retailer's eCommerce business, where they've fulfilled over 650,000 orders and $100M in lifetime eCommerce revenue.

Joint SPINS and GrocerKey customers will not only be able to gain cutting edge market insights but also build a scalable and profitable eCommerce business of their own.

"We're excited to partner with SPINS in order to integrate their Product Intelligence into the GrocerKey platform. This partnership is yet another way in which GrocerKey is uniquely positioned to help brick and mortar grocery retailers build and scale eCommerce profitably. SPINS Product Intelligence will now be offered to our grocery retailers along with our deep domain expertise and industry leading enterprise eCommerce platform, built from the inside out," said Jeremy Neren, CEO of GrocerKey.

About SPINS

SPINS is a wellness-focused data technology company and advocate for the Natural and Specialty Products Industry. For the last 20 years, SPINS has been committed to laying the foundation for the next generation of growth, providing dynamic data, actionable insights, and digital activation solutions that contribute to a healthier and more vibrant America. Learn more at www.spins.com.