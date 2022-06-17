Spiraling Food Crisis Hits Sri Lanka as Farmers Abandon Fields

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Asantha Sirimanne, Sudhi Ranjan Sen and Jasmine Ng
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Gotabaya Rajapaksa
    8th and current President of Sri Lanka
  • Mahinda Rajapaksa
    Mahinda Rajapaksa
    Dictator

(Bloomberg) -- For R. Daranagama, a 70-year-old rice farmer, the past year ranks among the most difficult of his life.

Most Read from Bloomberg

As Sri Lanka battles its worst economic crisis in decades, Daranagama has barely touched his four-acre field this season. Without access to fertilizer, he and other farmers expect crop yields to slump, threatening food supplies across a nation already pushed to the brink.

“I do not know what the harvest will be,” said Daranagama, who grows rice in the coastal district of Gampaha. “I have never seen a situation like this.”

Fears of a hunger crisis are rising in Sri Lanka, a teardrop-shaped island south of India. Shortages of items like flour and milk powder are widespread. Food inflation hovers around 60%. Faced with exorbitant costs, many farmers like Daranagama have skipped rice cultivation entirely this season. It’s a scary turnaround for a middle-income country that once faced no problems feeding a population of 22 million people.

Sri Lanka’s economic meltdown, the most dire since the nation achieved independence from the British in 1948, has taken a severe toll on the agriculture sector. Rice production in the last harvest season had already plunged 40% to 50%. Now, seed and fertilizer scarcities could shrink crop yields by as much as 50% this year, according to Mahinda Amaraweera, the agriculture minister.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has warned that curbing hunger is one of Sri Lanka’s biggest challenges over the next few months, prompting people with means to start stockpiling supplies. The United Nations estimates that almost a quarter of the population already require food assistance.

Jayavardhana Pridarshani, a mother of four who lives in Hambantota, a stronghold of the ruling Rajapaksa dynasty, said her family used to eat fish or eggs daily. These days, they can only afford to have those items once a month. She said schools have stopped serving meals to students and fishermen rarely go out to sea because of fuel shortages, even though there’s an abundance of fish.

“Children here, including mine, are suffering from fatigue and weakness,” she said, adding that a doctor had warned that those were symptoms of protein deficiency.

The problem echoes across Sri Lanka. Sajith Premadasa, leader of the political opposition, said an estimated 15% of children in the country are “wasting.” That term refers to underweight children whose immune systems are weak, leaving them vulnerable to developmental delays, disease and even death.

At the Lady Ridgeway hospital in Colombo, the country’s largest for children, about 20% of patients suffer from malnutrition due to the ongoing crisis, local media reported. Poor nutrition carries a significant economic burden in terms of higher health care costs and reduced productivity.

Read: A Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 Months

Sri Lanka’s woes trace to depleted foreign currency reserves, ill-timed tax cuts, loss of tourism dollars and disruptions from the Covid-19 pandemic. In the agriculture sector, policy missteps have also played a role. In April 2021, the government, led by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, banned synthetic fertilizer imports to push the country toward organic farming.

But without adequate preparation, the plan backfired. Sri Lanka’s entire agricultural chain — around a third of the labor force and 8% of gross domestic product — faced disruptions. Export earnings from tea, a key revenue source, dried up. As backlash grew, the government began to reverse the ban in November.

President Rajapaksa said the synthetic fertilizer ban was intended to increase the income of farmers by providing them with sustainable and cheaper alternatives. In a recent interview with Bloomberg News, he acknowledged problems with execution.

“Our organic fertilizer manufacturers didn’t have the capacity, but I was not informed,” he said. “I didn’t get the support from people who were responsible.”

Without a bailout from the International Monetary Fund, many worry that Sri Lanka could now go the way of Venezuela, with an essentially worthless currency causing hardship for years to come. For weeks, demonstrators have shut down parts of Colombo, the capital. Much of the public’s anger is directed at the Rajapaksa family, who have led the country for most of the past two decades.

Shock waves from the fertilizer ban continue to reverberate. Due to the increased costs of production — as high as double for paddy crops — a smaller fraction of farmers have prepared for this year’s Yala harvest, which coincides with the monsoon season running from May to August.

The situation has turned desperate for poorer Sri Lankans. Amaraweera, the agriculture minister, has urged people to grow crops at home, saying it’s the only solution to the crisis. For the next three months, the government has given state employees Fridays off from work to tend to their gardens. To meet shortages, Sri Lanka will need to spend over $200 million to import fertilizers this year.

So far, the government expects a combined $150 million in assistance from the World Bank and Asian Development Bank, according to a senior official familiar with the matter. The Export-Import Bank of India has already extended a $55 million loan to Sri Lanka to buy urea, a form of synthetic nitrogen fertilizer. And China has sent rice shipments to fill supply gaps.

But with dwindling food reserves and record global prices for grain and fertilizer due to the war in Ukraine, Sri Lanka is running out of options. Even with humanitarian aid and a recent uptick in cultivation, widespread hunger is possible if more farmers can’t grow or harvest their crops because of runaway prices.

K. Sugath, a 52-year-old farmer, said the challenges keep piling up. Without access to urea, he planted only an acre of rice paddy this season. Many farmers in his area have opted against cultivation entirely, arguing that available organic fertilizers yield limited crops. High fuel prices also mean running a tractor costs twice as much now.

Sugath isn’t optimistic about his harvest, but he worries there’s no choice if he wants to keep his family fed.

“Paddy prices have gone up but no one is selling,” he said.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Shanaka hails 'born warrior' Chamika as Sri Lanka win rain-hit ODI

    Skipper Dasun Shanaka on Thursday said Chamika Karunaratne remains a trusted performer for Sri Lanka after the fast bowler helped stun Australia by 26 runs in a rain-hit second one-day international.

  • I-75 fatal: Truck hits overpass near RSW airport exit

    The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a truck that hit part of a highway overpass offI-75 near RSW

  • 7 Places to Put Your Cash Now

    With inflation spiking and the Fed raising interest rates, it's time to rethink your savings strategyBy Penelope WangInflation isn’t just making everything you buy more expensive. It’s also takin...

  • Does This Bollywood Reference in ‘Ms. Marvel’ Hold Key to the Series?

    Kamala's new friend might be dropping a hint with "Baazigar."

  • Ukraine's Zelenskyy says arms urgently needed as Russian supply dwindles, NATO prepares to send more aid

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said arms are urgently needed ahead of NATO's summit later this month as Russian defenses appear to be flagging.

  • Bausch Health Suspends Plan for IPO of Solta Skin-Care Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Bausch Health Cos. has suspended plans for an initial public offering of its Solta Medical skin-care business, a month and half after the spinoff of another unit fell short of its fundraising goals.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans

  • Sri Lanka left with fuel stocks for around five days, minister says

    COLOMBO (Reuters) -Sri Lanka's fuel stocks will last for about five more days, its power and energy minister said on Thursday, as the island nation awaits official confirmation from the Indian government for a new $500 million credit line for fuel. The country of 22 million people is caught in its worst financial crisis in seven decades after its foreign exchange reserves dwindled to record lows, with dollars running out to pay for essential imports including food, medicine and fuel. Chronic fuel shortages have worsened this week with kilometres-long lines at some gas stations countrywide, leading to sporadic protests as vehicle owners wait, sometimes overnight, for petrol and diesel.

  • Oil edges down as demand concerns weigh, heading for weekly fall

    Oil prices edged slightly lower on Friday as worries about global economic growth and uncertainty weighed on markets following numerous interest rate hikes around the world this week. Brent crude futures fell 83 cents, or 0.8%, to $118.98 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell to $116.79 a barrel, down 80 cents, or 0.7%. If losses hold through the day, Brent crude futures would post their first weekly dip in five weeks, while U.S. crude futures would see their first dip in eight weeks.

  • Champion Petfoods Explores Options Including Sale Worth $2 Billion-Plus

    (Bloomberg) -- Champion Petfoods is exploring options including a potential sale that could value the company at more than $2 billion a few years after its last takeover talks, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the P

  • California asks feds for $1.2 billion for high-speed rail. Here’s how it would be spent

    President Biden’s Department of Transportation will decide if the state’s bullet-train project gets any more federal money.

  • London's Gatwick caps summer flight numbers over staff shortages

    Britain's second-largest airport will cap flights at 825 per day in July and 850 in August in order to avoid chaos and combat same-day cancellations by airlines, a decision it said comes after a rapid upturn in air traffic levels. Gatwick usually operates about 900 flights on peak days in August. Airports around Europe have suffered from labour and logistics issues as passenger travel surged following the end of COVID-19 lockdowns, with British airports in particular facing chaos as a school half-term holiday coincided with the Platinum Jubilee holiday weekend.

  • 'Clear and present danger to American democracy': Jan. 6 testimony warns of efforts to subvert 2024 election

    In his closing remarks to the Jan. 6 House select committee on Thursday, J. Michael Luttig, a retired federal judge, testified that he believed former President Donald Trump and his supporters represented, "a clear and present danger to American democracy," given their continued efforts to erode confidence in election security. Luttig added, "The former president and his allies are executing that blueprint for 2024 in open and plain view of the American public."

  • White House Weighs Fuel-Export Limits as Pump Prices Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Top Biden administration officials are weighing limits on exports of fuel as the White House struggles to contain gasoline prices that have topped $5 per gallon.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires Wi

  • Sri Lanka gives government workers extra day off a week

    The announcement comes as the country faces its worst economic crisis in more than 70 years.

  • US Junk-Bond Spreads Top 500 Basis Points in First Since 2020

    (Bloomberg) -- Spreads on US junk-rated corporate bonds, an important gauge of risk that signals higher defaults when it increases, surpassed 500 basis points for the first time since November 2020.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are Building Va

  • Girlfriend Of Capitol Officer Who Died Sends Icy Message To Jared Kushner And Ivanka Trump

    "They knew how dangerous [Trump] was. And nobody did anything to stop him,” Brian Sicknick's girlfriend said on CNN.

  • Putin meets European leaders in Kyiv: missile threat almost everywhere in Ukraine

    Roman Petrenko - Thursday, 16 June 2022, 10:59 Russian leader Vladimir Putin decided to launch missiles during the Kyiv visit of French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis.

  • Former federal Judge Luttig has stark message for Jan. 6 committee

    Luttig, who advised Pence on his role in affirming the 2020 presidential election, will tell the panel that Trump's efforts to thwart the election meant "America's democracy was almost stolen from her."

  • Former MAGA loyalist Mo Brooks slams Trump for having 'no loyalty to anyone or anything but himself' a week after unsuccessfully begging for his endorsement

    Brooks, who begged unsuccessfully for Trump to re-endorse him, said the former president has "abandoned" the real "MAGA agenda."

  • Social Security Solvency: Lindsey Graham Thinks Seniors May ‘Have to’ Take Less Money — Can They Afford a Benefits Cut?

    In a June 13 Fox Nation debate, Sen. Lindsey Graham said seniors may have to "take a little less" and "pay a little more in" when debating Social Security solvency, reports Knewz via MSN. Graham made...