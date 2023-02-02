Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Is Reinvesting To Multiply In Value

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, the ROCE of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) looks attractive right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Spirax-Sarco Engineering, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.20 = UK£335m ÷ (UK£2.1b - UK£362m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Spirax-Sarco Engineering has an ROCE of 20%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 11% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured Spirax-Sarco Engineering's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Spirax-Sarco Engineering here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Spirax-Sarco Engineering Tell Us?

In terms of Spirax-Sarco Engineering's history of ROCE, it's quite impressive. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 20% and the business has deployed 93% more capital into its operations. With returns that high, it's great that the business can continually reinvest its money at such appealing rates of return. If Spirax-Sarco Engineering can keep this up, we'd be very optimistic about its future.

Our Take On Spirax-Sarco Engineering's ROCE

In short, we'd argue Spirax-Sarco Engineering has the makings of a multi-bagger since its been able to compound its capital at very profitable rates of return. On top of that, the stock has rewarded shareholders with a remarkable 118% return to those who've held over the last five years. So while the positive underlying trends may be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

On the other side of ROCE, we have to consider valuation. That's why we have a FREE intrinsic value estimation on our platform that is definitely worth checking out.

