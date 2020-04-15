Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively

Today we are going to look at Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Spirax-Sarco Engineering:

0.18 = UK£254m ÷ (UK£1.7b - UK£251m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

So, Spirax-Sarco Engineering has an ROCE of 18%.

Does Spirax-Sarco Engineering Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. In our analysis, Spirax-Sarco Engineering's ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 12% average in the Machinery industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Independently of how Spirax-Sarco Engineering compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering's current ROCE of 18% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 25% ROCE. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds. You can see in the image below how Spirax-Sarco Engineering's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Spirax-Sarco Engineering.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Spirax-Sarco Engineering's ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering has current liabilities of UK£251m and total assets of UK£1.7b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 15% of its total assets. A fairly low level of current liabilities is not influencing the ROCE too much.