Spire Coat Giveaway today

Investors are weighing a surprise drop in unemployment in November and other data for what it could mean for Fed policy.
The construction sector gained 2,000 jobs in November, which is down from the prior three-month average of 21,000 and the weakest monthly growth since March.
Yesterday, X began rolling out Grok, the "rebellious" AI chatbot developed by Elon Musk's xAI startup, to Premium+ subscribers on X's platform. Today, Musk says that Grok's rollout to all U.S. Premium+ subscribers is now complete, but cautioned that the beta would face many issues, though it would be steadily improved. Japanese users, which is X's second-largest user base, would then follow with the aim of bringing Grok to "hopefully" all languages by "early 2024," the X owner said.
The UK is weighing an investigation into whether Microsoft's partnership with OpenAI has resulted in an "acquisition of control."
"I regretted mentioning 9/11 in my message that day, and I immediately apologized to the team," McDermott said.
YouTube announced today a new comment moderation setting called “Pause” that lets creators and moderators prevent viewers from adding new comments yet keep existing comments on videos. The Pause option is located in the video-level comment settings in the upper right-hand corner of the comments panel on either the watch page in the app or in YouTube Studio.
Dan Wetzel & SI’s Pat Forde open up the mailbag on today’s show to answer the most pressing questions from listeners about the current state college football.
Credit scoring companies operating in the European Union could be facing tighter curbs under the bloc's privacy laws following a ruling issued by the Court of Justice (CJEU) today. The referral relates to complaints brought against the practices of a German credit scoring company, called Schufa, but could have wider significance for credit information agencies operating in the region where the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) applies. One complaint the CJEU considered centered on a case of "prolonged" data retention by the credit referencing firm of information relating to the granting of a discharge from remaining debts which is only kept in the German public insolvency register for six months.
In September, Google announced it would shut down its standalone podcasts app, Google Podcasts, sometime next year. Now that the end of 2023 is nearing, the company is today launching a migration tool that will allow U.S. users to shift their existing podcast subscriptions over to YouTube Music, which will be Google's new home for podcasts. Users will have plenty of time to export their subscriptions as the official discontinuation of Google Podcasts won't take place until April 2024.
Jack Dorsey's Block (the company formerly known as Square) announced today that it is releasing its hardware Bitcoin wallet, Bitkey, in 95 countries. Block's pitch to Bitcoin holders is that using a self-custodial crypto wallet is more secure than keeping their crypto assets in custodial wallets or exchanges. The Proto team at Block, which worked on developing the Bitkey wallet, said that it solved this problem by using a two-of-three authentication mechanism.
According to Crunchbase, cybersecurity deal count fell during Q3 to 153 deals from 181 in Q2. In a more detailed report, Crunchbase suggests that, with Q3 cybersecurity venture funding down 30% compared to the year-ago period, investment in the category could fall to its lowest level since 2019. Today, Opal, a vendor taking an automated approach to identity access management, announced that it raised $22 million in a Series B round led by Battery Ventures with participation from Greylock and Box Group.
Realme's GT5 Pro smartphone can be unlocked with your palm print, and you can even control it using gestures.
Facebook Messenger is getting default end-to-end encryption through the latest update, along with a few other handy new features.
Earlier this year, Meta introduced a set of AI characters, including those based on real-life celebs including the likes of Paris Hilton, MrBeast, Kendall Jenner, Tom Brady, Charli D’Amelio, Snoop Dog and others, which users could chat with across Meta's apps. Today, the company announced its 28 AI characters are fully rolled out across the U.S. for people to chat with across WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram. In addition, the company said more of its AI characters will support search powered by Bing and it will begin experimenting with "long-term memory" in several -- meaning, the characters will learn and remember your conversation when it's over.
Google Bard, the company's generative AI chatbot and ChatGPT rival, is getting an update today that the company claims will significantly enhance its capabilities. The company says Bard will now be powered by Gemini, Google's newest and most advanced AI model, giving the chatbot more advanced reasoning, planning, understanding and other capabilities. Initially, Bard will be upgraded with a specifically tuned version of Gemini Pro.