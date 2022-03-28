Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) shareholders have endured a 80% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

It's not a secret that every investor will make bad investments, from time to time. But it would be foolish to simply accept every extremely large loss as an inevitable part of the game. We wouldn't blame Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) shareholders if they were still in shock after the stock dropped like a lead balloon, down 80% in just one year. That'd be a striking reminder about the importance of diversification. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Spire Global because we don't have a long term history to look at. Furthermore, it's down 47% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. We note that the company has reported results fairly recently; and the market is hardly delighted. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Spire Global isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last twelve months, Spire Global increased its revenue by 52%. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. So on the face of it we're really surprised to see the share price down 80% over twelve months. There's clearly something unusual going on here such as an acquisition that hasn't delivered expected profits. We'd recommend taking a very close look at the stock (and any available forecasts), before considering a purchase, because the share price is not correlated with the revenue growth, that's for sure. Of course, investors do over-react when they are stressed out, so the sell-off could be unjustifiably severe.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

While Spire Global shareholders are down 80% for the year, the market itself is up 7.7%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 47%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Spire Global better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Spire Global that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

