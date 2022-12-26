Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 16, 2022

Operator: Good morning. And welcome to the Spire Inc. 2022 Year End Conference Call . Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Scott Dudley. Please go ahead.

Scott Dudley: Good morning. And welcome to our fiscal '22 fourth quarter and full year earnings call. We issued our earnings release this morning and you may access it on our Web site at spireenergy.com under newsroom. There's also a slide presentation that accompanies our webcast, and you may download that either from the webcast site or from our Web site, which will be found under Investors and then Events & Presentations. Before we begin, let me cover our safe harbor statement and use of non-GAAP earnings measures. Today's call, including responses to questions, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although our forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are various uncertainties and risk factors that may cause future performance or results to be different than those anticipated.

These risks and uncertainties are outlined in our quarterly and annual filings with the SEC. In our comments, we will be discussing net economic earnings, which is a non-GAAP measure used by management when evaluating our performance and results of operations. An explanation and reconciliation of this measure to its GAAP counterpart is contained in both our news release and slide presentation. On our call today is Suzanne Sitherwood, President and Chief Executive Officer; Steve Lindsey, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer; and Steve Rasche, Executive Vice President and CFO. Also in the room with us today is Scott Carter, President of Spire Missouri; and Adam Woodard, Vice President and Treasurer and CFO of our Gas Utilities.

With that, I will turn the call over to Suzanne.

Suzanne Sitherwood: Thank you, Scott, and good morning, everyone. It is our pleasure to speak with you today about Spire's performance for the fiscal year just completed, to update you on recent developments and to share our outlook for the future. Last year, we remained squarely focused on our long term strategic priorities and commitments while being mindful of the vital role of our natural gas businesses play in ensuring a sustainable energy future. Fiscal 2022 was a year of challenges and opportunities. We collectively tackled both with equal energy. And as we close the year, we delivered for our customers while achieving strong operating performance. We reported earnings for the year of $3.86 per share, reflecting the strong performance in our midstream and marketing businesses.

And at our gas utility, we met the headwinds of weather and a lower rate of return in Missouri, with a path for improvement in fiscal 2023. We continued the robust investment in our gas utilities to upgrade infrastructure, drive new businesses and advance our technology. This has led to further gains in safety, system integrity, environmental performance and overall service experience with the 1.7 million homes and businesses we proudly serve. We successfully met important challenges head on, including working to settle the contested issues in our Missouri rate review. We, along with other parties, have filed a proposed agreement. This settlement is subject to Missouri Commission review and approval, but we are pleased by the prospect for a timely resolution to the case.

At the same time, we dealt with the challenges of higher natural gas costs and inflationary pressures. We continue to work hard to manage all of our costs and minimize their impact on our customer bills. In fact, part of the Missouri rate case settlement includes a commitment to enhance programs that provide support and financial assistance and customers. While it is our job to manage through challenges for our customers, I want to thank our 3,600 employees for stepping up this year and remaining focused on ensuring people have safe and reliable natural gas delivered with great service every day while supporting our communities. In fiscal '22, we also had success in advancing our midstream businesses. We remain focused on securing a permanent FERC operating certificate for Spire STL Pipeline, and we began the expansion project at Spire Storage.

These are both great natural gas businesses that serve their customers in region. As we step forward into fiscal 2023, we are further increasing our capital investment plan and expanding our time horizon to 10 years. This long term commitment to capital deployment ensures our continued growth while delivering innovation and safe, reliable, sustainable energy for decades to come. Recognizing our performance in 2022 as well as confidence in our long term growth prospects, our Board of Directors recently increased Spire's common dividend by 5.1% to an annualized rate of $2.88 per share. This is the 20th consecutive year of dividend increases, which we have continuously paid since 1946. Now, I'll pass the call to Steve Lindsey.

Steve Lindsey: Thank you, Suzanne. Let me begin with an update on our very recent progress we've made on our Missouri rate review. November 4th, Spire Missouri and other parties to the case, most notably, the Missouri Public Service Commission staff and the Office of Public Counsel, followed a full unanimous stipulation agreement. As Suzanne mentioned, this is a proposed settlement of all issues in the case. From the beginning, it was our desire to settle the case in a timely manner and we are on path to do just that. The filing represents a settlement, all contested issues without a determination of each component that goes into the calculation of new rates. The elements of the pending settlement include additional annual revenues of $78 million; a pretax interest rate of return of 8.25%; resolution of the overheads issue from the last case with all costs capitalized or expensed beginning October 1st, as confirmed in our cost study approved earlier in the year; and all deferred amounts as of September 30th being recovered in rates; increased funding by Spire Missouri for various customer assistance programs with expanded eligibility.

Spire Missouri has requested rates to be effective on December 26th right before the beginning of the 2023 winter season. Given that there is a proposed settlement, the procedural schedule for the rate review has been suspended. However, Missouri Public Service Commission has scheduled an on the record public hearing on the settlement this Friday. Public Service Commission could take up the matter one of the two upcoming agenda conferences later this month. In our filings for both rates and recovery of natural gas costs, we're very sensitive to the impact that higher utility bills have on our customers. We understand that any increase to build can be concerning and we want to do everything we can to help. For example, we requested that the additional natural gas costs we incurred during winter storm Uri be spread over three years to minimize the impact on our Missouri customers.

And in Alabama, we share the cost savings we achieved under the cost control measure of 50% going back to the customer, recollecting our benefit over a five year period, again, to reduce the impact on customers' bills. Overall, in FY '22, we helped connect customers who are struggling more than $27 million in federal state Inspire Energy Assistance funding. Starting this month, we're expanding eligibility requirements to our dollar help program, providing additional funds to assist even more customers. Let me provide some other updates, starting with Missouri ISRS. Missouri Public Service Commission approved a $10.5 million annual increase in ISRS effective October 21st, bringing our annualized ISRS to $19 million. In Alabama, Spire Alabama and Spire Gulf each followed their 2023 budgets for the annual rate setting process under the rate stabilization and equalization mechanism or RSE.

We anticipate the new rates will be effective in early December. You know our Spire STL Pipeline continues to operate under a temporary certificate while the FERC considers approval of a new permanent certificate under a court order remand. While there is no formal schedule, we believe the process will likely continue into 2023. Meanwhile, FERC issued a positive environmental impact statement last month, which clears a potential holdup in the recertification process. Let me turn to an update on our capital expenditures. Fiscal 2022, we invested $552 million with almost all of that spend going into our gas utilities. We put nearly $280 million towards pipeline replacement while investing $114 million in new business. We also continued our investment in technology, including about $55 million for the further rollout of ultrasonic meters.

Midstream investment this year included $12 million for Spire Storage expansion in the fourth quarter. For FY '23, our capital investment is expected to total $700 million, reflecting higher gas utility spend as well as a substantial increase in CapEx from midstream to $150 million, mostly related to the storage expansion project. The gas utility investment this year, infrastructure upgrades account for the lion's share of our capital spend as we continue to focus on reliability and system integrity of our distribution network. We also plan to continue our robust investment in new business. Overall, we expect the majority of our utility spend to be recovered with minimal lag or reflected in earnings. We'll keep investing in innovation and technology.

Our investments continue to drive further advancements in operating performance and sustainability. As you can see, our key metrics for resilience, safety and system integrity continue to show improving trend over the last five years. Employee injury rates, damage rates and leaks on our system all hit record lows. At the same time, we're continuing our progress in reducing methane emissions from our gas utility operations. These reductions support our commitment to becoming a carbon neutral company by mid-century. We hit our target for fiscal '21 to reduce emissions by 46% from 2005 levels, and we expect to see a further reduction for 2022. With that, I'll turn it over to Steve Rasche for a financial review and update. Steve?

Steve Rasche: Thanks, Steve. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Let's start with a brief review of results, and then I'll provide some updates as we look into 2023 and beyond. For our fiscal fourth quarter, we reported a seasonal loss of $31 million, which is $4 million or $0.07 a share higher than last year on a run rate basis. As you may recall, we had several significant events that flowed through the income statement last year, including for the quarter, benefits from winter storm Uri and adjustments for the 2021 Missouri rate order, which makes the comparison of as reported results for last year a bit difficult to understand. For the analysis here, we excluded those items to provide a better comparison and we've included a full reconciliation in the appendix.

Looking at our businesses on a run rate basis. Our gas utilities typically have a seasonal loss this quarter due to reduced usage in the warmest days of summer. For the quarter, the segment lost $38 million or nearly $20 million greater than last year. As we discussed earlier this year, the '21 Missouri rate order changed the cadence of our recovery, shifting a greater share to our winter heating season and out of our fiscal third and fourth quarters. Quarter results also reflect lower margins in Alabama due to the spread of the cost control measure over a multiple year period, as Steve Lindsey discussed a few minutes ago. Gas marketing was well positioned in the Southeast this quarter and was able to capture value from its transportation and inventory positions earnings of roughly $12 million compared to a run rate loss last year.

Slide 10 summarizes other key variances for the quarter, hitting on a couple of the highlights. Operation and maintenance expenses net of the pension reclass were up roughly 1% as higher marketing and utility costs were offset by lower corporate spend. Interest expense was also higher, reflecting higher short term debt levels tied to commodity costs and higher short term interest rates. Let me provide commentary briefly on our full year fiscal year '22 results. Overall, our net economic earnings were $3.86 per share, down $0.32 from last year's run rate as lower gas utility earnings were partially offset by stronger marketing results. As a reminder, the gas utility results reflect the headwinds of; first, a lower rate of return in Missouri from the '21 rate order; and second, warmer weather in Alabama that was not fully mitigated as we discussed last spring, offset in part by higher op system sales in the second half of the year.

Our marketing earnings in the current year of $27 million includes a $6.2 million benefit from the favorable settlement of Uri commercial disputes, and the remaining earnings roughly equal to last year. Turning to our outlook. We remain confident in our long term per share growth target rates of 5% to 7%, driven by our rate base growth. And speaking of rate base growth, we have updated and extended our capital spend plan for a full 10 years, reflecting the long term nature of our utility investment plan. This updated plan totaling $7 billion supports our safety, reliability and sustainability goals and is covered by good regulatory recovery mechanisms. Our plan for '23, as Steve mentioned, is $700 million, including our expansion investment at Spire Storage.

We've also updated our financing guidance, reflecting the Spire Storage expansion and a steadily decreasing level of equity required beyond 2023. We also updated our debt forecast, including operating company debt and refinancing activity to support ongoing investments. Two quick additional financing updates; first, Spire Alabama and Spire Gulf issued a total of $205 million of long term debt last month; and secondly, our liquidity is well positioned heading into the winter heating season. Turning to fiscal year '23 operating forecast. The summary here provides some context on the headwinds and tailwinds we see as we enter our new fiscal year. Let me hit on a few points. Pending regulatory recovery, we expect to benefit from new rates in all jurisdictions and recovery of overheads in Missouri.

We have plans in place to address higher commodity costs and inflations overall. And we expect that our costs will increase net of our mitigation efforts by approximately 4% next year. We are well positioned from an interest rate perspective for long term rates given our ongoing hedging program. As noted earlier, we do anticipate higher short term borrowing costs as we work through this period of higher non-deferred gas cost, a portion of which is recovered through rates. Finally, I would also remind you that we anticipate that Spire Storage expansion to have a dilutive impact on our earnings per share during its development period in fiscal years '23 and '24. For 2023, we estimate that impact to be $0.09 per share, reflecting both interest on borrowings and the equity issued in advance of the budget completion in late fiscal 2024.

Our project financing plan targets a 50-50 cap structure, and it is our intent to separately disclose this impact each quarter and exclude it from our net economic earnings calculations during the development period. Those are a few of the items we focus on heading into 2023, and we'll have much more to say on guidance after we complete the regulatory process in Missouri. In summary, we enter fiscal year '23 in a strong position, operationally and financially. We're focused on delivering for our customers, communities, investors and all stakeholders, and we look forward to updating you on our progress as the year progresses. With that, let me turn it back over to you, Suzanne.

Suzanne Sitherwood: Thank you, Steve. In closing, we delivered another successful year. We managed through a number of challenges and have emerged in fiscal 2023 poised to grow and deliver even stronger overall performance for our customers, communities and investors. We look forward to updating you and others on our progress and successes. Thank you for your continued interest and investment in Spire. We're now ready to take your questions. Thank you.

