Spire (NYSE:SR) Has Some Way To Go To Become A Multi-Bagger

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Having said that, from a first glance at Spire (NYSE:SR) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Spire, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.049 = US$390m ÷ (US$9.8b - US$1.7b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Spire has an ROCE of 4.9%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 5.4%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Spire compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Spire's ROCE Trending?

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at Spire. The company has employed 49% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 4.9%. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

In Conclusion...

Long story short, while Spire has been reinvesting its capital, the returns that it's generating haven't increased. And with the stock having returned a mere 4.6% in the last five years to shareholders, you could argue that they're aware of these lackluster trends. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Spire (of which 1 can't be ignored!) that you should know about.

