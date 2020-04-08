Spireon Wins 2020 Compass Intelligence Connected Solution Leadership Award

Vehicle Intelligence Innovator Recognized for Fleet Management Tracking

IRVINE, Calif., April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spireon, the vehicle intelligence company, today announced it was named a winner in the 2020 CompassIntel Tech Awards, receiving the Connected Solution Leadership: Fleet Management Tracking Award. The eighth annual Compass Intelligence Awards honor top companies, products and technology solutions in mobile, IoT and emerging technology industries. Spireon was recognized for its leadership in creating telematics solutions that provide uninterrupted asset visibility and actionable insights to auto dealers, lenders, transportation companies, service fleet managers, rental car companies and consumers.

"By equipping cars, trucks, trailers and other mobile assets with GPS devices and sensors, we're able to turn any vehicle into a connected vehicle, helping to ensure our customers' success," said Kevin Weiss, CEO of Spireon. "We're thrilled to be recognized by the Compass Intelligence Awards program for the fourth time in five years. It's testament to our commitment to deliver solutions that improve the efficiency and productivity of our customers' businesses."

All of Spireon's connected vehicle solutions are powered by the NSpire® IoT platform, which provides a secure, highly scalable, cloud-based data management and transaction processing environment. FleetLocate®, Spireon's comprehensive commercial fleet and asset management solution, experienced notable accomplishments in the past 12 months, which contributed to Spireon's selection as a Compass Intelligence award winner. Those include:

Intelligent Trailer Management (ITM)—a newly enhanced trailer platform that makes it easy for carriers to gather and use data to reduce cost and increase utilization. Spireon's ITM equips fleets with a new suite of capabilities including smart sensor integration, an advanced IntelliScan ® cargo sensing and image retrieval platform, and advanced data visualization. As a result, the solution surpassed 300,000 active trailer telematics subscribers in 2019.

(ITM)—a newly enhanced trailer platform that makes it easy for carriers to gather and use data to reduce cost and increase utilization. Spireon's ITM equips fleets with a new suite of capabilities including smart sensor integration, an advanced IntelliScan cargo sensing and image retrieval platform, and advanced data visualization. As a result, the solution surpassed 300,000 active trailer telematics subscribers in 2019. FleetLocate Partnerships—strategic initiatives with Ford Motor Company and Snowflake, the data warehouse built for the cloud, expanded the services and reach of FleetLocate. Spireon's partnership with Snowflake enables enterprise fleets to go beyond standard API integration to combine the full breadth of FleetLocate telematics data with third party data sources to create net-new insights and key performance indicators. Its partnership with Ford Motor Company enables fleets to manage drivers and vehicles without the use of an aftermarket device, by tapping directly into onboard telematics technology at the OEM level.

"We are so very proud to spread some cheer during this time and recognize companies and products that stand out in the crowded technology sector," states Stephanie Atkinson, CEO and founder of Compass Intelligence. "Many of these companies have put in an extreme amount of effort and dedication to innovate, advance and serve consumers and businesses around the globe."

For the full list of winners, visit https://www.compassintelligence.com/press-releases.

About Spireon

Spireon, the vehicle intelligence company, is the leading provider of aftermarket telematics solutions in North America. By equipping cars, trucks, trailers and other mobile assets with GPS devices and sensors, Spireon turns any vehicle into a connected vehicle. Award-winning products GoldStar, Kahu and FleetLocate deliver 24×7 asset visibility and actionable insights to auto dealers, lenders, transportation companies, service fleet managers, rental car companies and consumers to increase safety and productivity, boost profits and protect assets. Spireon's NSpire IoT platform powers all Spireon solutions, supporting nearly 4 million active subscribers and processing more than 1 billion data events each month. Learn more at www.spireon.com.

