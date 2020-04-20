Spireon Wins 2020 Excellence in Customer Service Award

Vehicle Intelligence Innovator Once Again Recognized for Superior Customer Service

IRVINE, Calif., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spireon, the vehicle intelligence company, today announced it has been named a winner of the 2020 Excellence in Customer Service Award, presented by Business Intelligence Group. For the second year in a row, Spireon has won under the Organization of the Year category, as the company remains true to its commitment to stellar service and support to its 20,000+ customers.

"2019 marked another outstanding year for Spireon as we strive to deliver meticulous, white-glove customer service and value every single day," said Kevin Weiss, CEO of Spireon. "We have always embraced a customer-first philosophy and winning this award two years in a row is a testament to our ability to continuously provide outstanding customer service."

Through the dedicated work of its customer service team, Spireon earned a Net Promotor Score (NPS) of 76.7 in 2019, greatly exceeding the industry average of 26 for business-to-business technology companies. Spireon credits its high NPS score to comprehensive customer onboarding, diligent interaction with customers by multiple company teams and round-the-clock phone support from three U.S. call centers. On average, customer service calls were answered within 42 seconds in 2019, a 28% improvement from 2018's average of 59 seconds.

"Year after year the role of customer service plays a more important role in all of our lives," said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "We are thrilled to be honoring Spireon as they are leading by example and making real progress on improving the daily lives of so many."

Organizations from across the globe submitted their customer service and success strategies and platforms for consideration in the BIG Excellence in Customer Service Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions. Spireon stood out among its competitors as an industry leader in both customer service and innovation categories with its continued hardware and software releases throughout 2019.

About Spireon

Spireon, the vehicle intelligence company, is the leading provider of aftermarket telematics solutions in North America. By equipping cars, trucks, trailers and other mobile assets with GPS devices and sensors, Spireon turns any vehicle into a connected vehicle. Award-winning products GoldStar, Kahu and FleetLocate deliver 24×7 asset visibility and actionable insights to auto dealers, lenders, transportation companies, service fleet managers, rental car companies and consumers to increase safety and productivity, boost profits and protect assets. Spireon's NSpire IoT platform powers all Spireon solutions, supporting nearly 4 million active subscribers and processing more than 1 billion data events each month. Learn more at www.spireon.com .

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.