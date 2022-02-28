🌱 Spirit Adrift Releases 'Hollow' + Bird Lovers' Travis Audobon

Good morning, Austin! Let's get you all caught up to start this day off on an informed note. Here's what's happening around Austin today.

First, today's weather:

Mostly sunny and nice. High: 67 Low: 40.

Here are the top stories in Austin today:

On Friday, Feb. 25, Pantera's Vulgar Display of Power - one of heavy music's most influential albums - celebrated its 30-year anniversary. In honor of that event, Austin's heavy metal band "Spirit Adrift" released their cover of "Hollow." Nate Garrett, Spirit Adrift guitar and vocals, said, "Vulgar Display of Power was a massive influence on my understanding of powerful songwriting, memorable arrangements, riffing, drumming, singing, and heavy metal in general." He added, "I studied the entire album from an early age, and the standout track to me has always been 'Hollow.' It is dynamic, emotional, unpredictable, and perfectly suited for the style of Spirit Adrift." The band will soon be performing a warm-up show in Austin and after that, they "will head out to Europe to support heavyweights YOB and play Desertfest London and Berlin." For more information on the band and for a list of their tour dates, check out their website here and visit: (Broadway World) Bird lovers will enjoy learning about the bird forecast of the month at the virtual Travis Audubon Monthly Meeting on Thursday, March 17 at 7:00 p.m. The event will be headed by Lisa O’Donnell, Senior Biologist for the Balcones Canyonlands Preserve in Austin. For more information on birds of Central Texas and bird-related events, visit travisaudubon.org or call 512-300-2473 and follow www.facebook.com/travisaudubon. For details visit: (KXAN.com) On Saturday, Feb. 26, The People’s Convoy passed through the City of Amarillo on its way to Washington, D.C. "The People’s Convoy is demanding the declaration of the national emergency concerning the COVID-19 pandemic be lifted immediately." So far, "The People’s Convoy has raised more than $1,000,000" which will be used "to reimburse fuel and hard costs of the truckers" for the convoy. After stopping in Washington, the convoy will head to Elk City, Oklahoma. For more details visit: (KXAN.com)

Story continues

From our sponsor:

Today's Austin Daily is brought to you in part by Newrez, a leading nationwide mortgage lender. Make a smart move for your future and refinance with Newrez today. Call 844-979-1707 to connect with a Newrez loan officer. Newrez, LLC (NMLS #3013)f197

Today in Austin:

Museum of Modern Ice Cream installation at The Museum of Ice Cream. (10 a.m.)

ESM Summit 2022 at 3TEN ACL Live. (11 a.m.)

Mokara Spa Refresh Fest Open House at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa. (4 p.m.)

Knuckle Puck with Hot Mulligan, Meet Me @ The Altar and Anxious at Empire Control Room and Garage. (6 p.m.)

Virtual Full Body Workout by Stronger Austin. (7 p.m.)

ABBA Mania in Concert at ACL Live. (8 p.m.)

From my notebook:

"Three lab mixes are looking for their forever homes, one sweet princess and two sweet princes! If interested in adopting them from Foster2Forever, please fill out the application at https://hipaa.jotform.com/213086058776161. They look forward to meeting you!" (Nextdoor)

"A neighbor in the Northwood area recommends Dave's Cycle and Small Engine Repair for lawn mower repair work. They do very quick service and are reasonably priced. Check out their website at: https://www.daveslawnequipmentrepair.com/." (Nextdoor)

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Featured businesses:

Something More — (Visit website)

Add your business here

Events:

Learn How to Reduce Your Risk for Heart Disease During American Heart Month (February 28)

Add your event

Loving the Austin Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at DowntownAustin@patch.com

You're officially in the loop for today! See you all tomorrow morning for your next update.

— Gabriela Couvillion

About me: I'm an active mom of two grown sons and lifelong San Antonio resident. I received a BA in Spanish from the University of Texas at San Antonio, and in my free time I immerse myself in creative writing. Thanks for reading Patch, and feel free to reach out if you have any news and happenings you think may appeal to our readers!

This article originally appeared on the Austin Patch