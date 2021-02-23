Spirit Aerosystems: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) _ Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $295.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Wichita, Kansas-based company said it had a loss of $2.85 per share. Losses, adjusted for pretax expenses and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $1.31 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 67 cents per share.

The aircraft parts maker posted revenue of $876.6 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $909.5 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $870.3 million, or $8.38 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $3.4 billion.

Spirit Aerosystems shares have increased slightly more than 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 34% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SPR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SPR

