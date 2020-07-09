Spirit AeroSystems Holdings'(NYSE:SPR) Share Price Is Down 69% Over The Past Year.

The nature of investing is that you win some, and you lose some. And there's no doubt that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) stock has had a really bad year. The share price is down a hefty 69% in that time. Even if you look out three years, the returns are still disappointing, with the share price down62% in that time. Even worse, it's down 38% in about a month, which isn't fun at all.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Unfortunately Spirit AeroSystems Holdings reported an EPS drop of 68% for the last year. Remarkably, he share price decline of 69% per year is particularly close to the EPS drop. Given the lower EPS we might have expected investors to lose confidence in the stock, but that doesn't seemed to have happened. Rather, the share price has approximately tracked EPS growth.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings shareholders are down 69% for the year (even including dividends) , but the market itself is up 9.0%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 16% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings you should be aware of, and 1 of them is potentially serious.

