Spirit agent who put child on the wrong flight is no longer working for the airline

A Spirit Airlines agent who put a 6-year-old on the wrong flight during the holiday travel rush is no longer working for the company, the airline said.

An internal investigation determined that a gate agent at Philadelphia International Airport incorrectly put the child on a plane to Orlando when he was meant to fly to Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers on Dec. 21, Spirit said in a statement Friday.

“This agent is no longer working with Spirit, and any individual whose actions resulted in the incorrect boarding will be held accountable for failing to follow our procedures,” Spirit said in the statement.

The airline said Friday that it has "policies and procedures in place to prevent this type of situation from happening," and is reiterating those procedures to its team.

Spirit previously apologized for the mishap. The airline said in a statement Saturday said that it "took immediate steps to communicate with the family and reconnect them" after learning of the mistake.

The unaccompanied minor was a first time flier en route to see his grandmother, WINK-TV, a television station in Fort Myers, reported.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com