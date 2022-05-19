Spirit Air Again Rejects JetBlue After Hostile Takeover Bid

(Bloomberg) -- Spirit Airlines Inc. rebuffed a hostile $3.3 billion takeover offer from JetBlue Airways Corp., setting the stage for a potentially contentious vote by shareholders on whether to back a JetBlue bid or stand by a pending combination with rival deep discounter Frontier Group Holdings Inc.

Spirit said its board unanimously determined the JetBlue proposal is not in the best interests of the carrier. The potential transaction faces serious regulatory hurdles and is unlikely to be successfully completed, Spirit said Thursday, reiterating a call for shareholders to vote in favor of Frontier’s bid.

It was the second rejection of a JetBlue bid by Spirit’s board, which stood by Frontier’s $2.9 billion cash-and-stock deal agreed to in February. After an unsuccessful $3.6 billion cash offer, JetBlue on May 16 went hostile, offering the reduced proposal directly to Spirit shareholders in a tender offer.

Spirit shareholders will decide the issue during a June 10 special meeting.

JetBlue’s refusal to exit an existing alliance with American Airlines Group Inc. makes its proposed combination with Spirit a non-starter, Spirit Chief Executive Officer Ted Christie said in an interview. “It’s inconceivable you’d think that would be something that could pass muster” with regulators.

Christie blamed the revised bid from JetBlue for failing to address the board’s underlying concerns. “It did change,” he said. “It got worse.”

JetBlue fired back at Spirit, accusing its board of refusing to negotiate in good faith. Chief Executive Officer Robin Hayes assured his own shareholders at JetBlue’s annual meeting that his company’s bid was vastly superior than Frontier’s offer.

“We firmly believe this proposed combination would be better than the alternative,” Hayes said. “We are highly confident on our ability to close the transaction.”

Frontier applauded Spirit’s recommitment to its offer, saying in a statement that JetBlue’s bid is inferior and “can’t be completed.”

Spirit shares pared an early drop of as much as 2.7% to trade down 0.2% to $19.39 as of 11:23 a.m. in New York. Frontier gained 4.9%, while JetBlue rose 2.4%.

JetBlue Seeks Growth

With the pursuit of Spirit, JetBlue is seeking a burst of growth it can’t otherwise attain. The rival bid by Frontier would combine similarly focused deep-discounter carriers offering bare-bones low fares while charging for extras like coffee, bottled water and printed boarding passes. Either combination would pass Alaska Air Group Inc. to become the fifth-largest US airline by capacity.

Spirit’s allure stems in part from an industrywide turn toward domestic markets and leisure travelers -- the bread-and-butter of ultra-low-cost airlines -- as it’s recovered from a pandemic slump. Bigger carriers have moved more heavily onto that turf amid the slower return of overseas travel demand.

Under the Frontier deal, investors in Miramar, Florida-based Spirit would receive 1.9126 in Frontier stock and $2.13 in cash for each Spirit share. The deal implies a value of $25.83 a share for Spirit. Assumption of net debt and operating lease liabilities push the total value to $6.6 billion. Holders of Denver-based Frontier would own 51.5% of the combined company and name seven of the twelve directors. The agreement includes a $94.2 million breakup fee.

JetBlue has said its offer isn’t subject to approval by its shareholders or to a financing contingency, and includes a $200 million “reverse breakup fee” payable to Spirit if a deal is blocked for antitrust reasons. The proposed deal would generate as much as $700 million in annual synergies, the carrier has said.

A Spirit deal would give JetBlue, hounded by Wall Street analysts for much of its 23-year history over cost creep, access to an organization and management team highly focused on keeping operating expenses in check. JetBlue lost out in its only other takeover attempt when it was outbid by Alaska for Virgin America in 2016.

