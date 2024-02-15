Spirit Airlines adding more fights to and from Logan Airport

Spirit Airlines is adding more flights to and from Boston’s Logan Airport.

The airline will now fly from Logan to Charleston, South Carolina, and Norfolk Virginia.

Spirit says it is also set to resume roundtrip flights from Boston to Dallas

The airline will begin these new flights on April 20.

Currently, Spirit has 14 nonstop destinations and 25 daily departures from Logan. The locations are Atlanta, Charlotte, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Miami, Myrtle Beach, Nashville, Orlando, Tampa, and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

These new flights come after JetBlue told Spirit that it may terminate its $3.8 billion buyout offer after a federal judge blocked the deal.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

