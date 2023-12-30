Spirit Airlines Agent Out After Putting Child on Wrong Flight

The Spirit Airlines agent who placed an unaccompanied minor on the wrong flight over the holidays is no longer employed with the airline, the company told NBC News. The 6-year-old was placed on a flight to Orlando, not his intended destination of Fort Myers. “This agent is no longer working with Spirit, and any individual whose actions resulted in the incorrect boarding will be held accountable for failing to follow our procedures,” Spirit told NBC News, adding that it has “policies and procedures in place to prevent this type of situation from happening.”

