Spirit Airlines cancels more than 40 flights at Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. — More than 40 Spirit Airlines flights into and out of Orlando International Airport were canceled Friday because the carrier said it needs to inspect some of its airplanes.

“We’ve cancelled a portion of our scheduled flights to perform a necessary inspection of a small section of 25 of our aircraft,” Spirit said in a statement to the Orlando Sentinel. “While this action is being taken out of an abundance of caution, the impact to our network is expected to last several days as we complete the inspections and work to return to normal operations.”

The statement added, “We apologize for the inconvenience and are working to take care of affected Guests. Our Guests are advised to monitor their email and check their flight status on spirit.com or the Spirit Airlines App before heading to the airport.”

Spirit is the second-busiest carrier at Orlando International. A check of the airport’s flight status website showed the more than 40 cancellations were almost evenly split between Spirt departures and arrivals at OIA.

