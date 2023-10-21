Spirit Airlines just canceled almost 200 flights. Customers will be impacted for 'several days' as it scrambles to finish safety inspections.

Spirit Airlines canceled 185 flights on Friday and Saturday.

The cancelations will impact customers for "several days," the airline said.

The cancelations come as the company conducts aircraft inspections.

If you're flying on a budget this month, prepare for delays: Spirit Airlines canceled almost 200 flights on Friday and Saturday.

The airline said a need to complete aircraft safety inspections is the cause of the cancelations.

The move could cause delays and impact travelers for several days, the airline said. As of Saturday afternoon, the company had canceled 185 flights, according to FlightAware.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

"While this action is being taken out of an abundance of caution, the impact to our network is expected to last several days as we complete the inspections and work to return to normal operations," Spirit Airlines said in a statement. "We apologize for the inconvenience and are working to take care of affected guests."

A spokesperson for Spirit Airlines did not elaborate on the reason for the inspections when asked by Insider. The Federal Aviation Administration said the inspections fall under "mandatory maintenance," the agency told CNN.

This is not the first time in recent months Spirit Airlines customers have seen major disruptions.

In August, the company announced an expected revenue drop as engine problems grounded several jets, CNBC reported. The current delays are unrelated to this summer's engine issues, a spokesperson for Spirit Airlines told Insider.

The airline also recently settled a six-year-long class action lawsuit over hidden baggage fees. The company agreed to pay $8.25 million in legal fees and compensation to impacted passengers, Insider previously reported.

Read the original article on Business Insider