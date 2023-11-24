Spirit Airlines offers $20 flights for Black Friday

Travis Schlepp
·18 min read

These days, $20 doesn’t get you very much. But on Spirit Airlines, it’s enough to get you on your way to several destinations across the country.

For a limited time, Spirit has launched its “Black and Yellow” Friday sale, which offers, among other perks, discounted flights to a variety of cities, including some for as low as $20 one-way.

The flights will be taking place between Dec. 5 and Feb. 14, 2024, with some blackout dates near the holidays.

The sale itself lasts only through the weekend.

In addition to discounted flights, Spirit points members can receive up to 500 additional points when booking a flight during the promotional period. Spirit is also offering discounts and bonus points on vacation packages.

Lania Rittenhouse, Vice President of Guest Experience at Spirit Airlines, says these deals will make it easier for families and friends to save on travel together.

“There are a variety of deals to take advantage of so travelers can plan for ‘More Go’ in 2024,” Rittenhouse said.

Discounts on individual flights end on Sunday, Nov. 26, while discounted vacation packages expire on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

For more information on the discounted flights, click here.

Discounted flights and eligible travel dates can be found below:

Albuquerque

Las Vegas

$20.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Atlantic City

Myrtle Beach

$20.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

West Palm Beach

$55.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Fort Lauderdale

$20.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Tampa

$44.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Orlando

$36.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Atlanta

Boston

$50.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Tampa

$20.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Baltimore

$20.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Dallas

$73.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Miami

$20.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Minneapolis

$47.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Chicago

$20.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Philadelphia

$49.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Newark

$20.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Houston

$53.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

New Orleans

$32.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Las Vegas

$78.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Los Angeles

$73.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Detroit

$20.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Orlando

$40.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Fort Lauderdale

$20.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Austin

Newark

$54.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Las Vegas

$54.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Orlando

$58.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Nashville

Newark

$33.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Las Vegas

$49.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Los Angeles

$44.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Philadelphia

$20.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Orlando

$20.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Boise

Las Vegas

$20.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Boston

Las Vegas

$54.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Myrtle Beach

$38.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Atlanta

$50.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Orlando

$40.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Burbank

Las Vegas

$20.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Baltimore

Dallas

$51.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Houston

$58.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Las Vegas

$71.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Los Angeles

$88.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Miami

$31.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Tampa

$20.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Atlanta

$20.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Fort Lauderdale

$38.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Orlando

$49.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Cleveland

Los Angeles

$58.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Miami

$20.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Charlotte

Dallas

$69.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Los Angeles

$78.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Miami

$40.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

New York

$20.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Fort Lauderdale

$40.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Orlando

$20.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Columbus

Los Angeles

$45.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Fort Lauderdale

$20.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Denver

Fort Lauderdale

$58.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Las Vegas

$20.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Dallas

Detroit

$83.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Newark

$63.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

New York

$64.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

New Orleans

$32.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Chicago

$46.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Tampa

$62.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

San Jose

$51.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Baltimore

$51.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Charlotte

$69.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Phoenix

$51.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Atlanta

$73.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Miami

$56.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Las Vegas

$74.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Orlando

$84.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Fort Lauderdale

$59.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Los Angeles

$54.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Detroit

Houston

$39.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Minneapolis

$49.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Philadelphia

$20.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Dallas

$83.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Las Vegas

$93.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Los Angeles

$66.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Atlanta

$20.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

New York

$20.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Newark

Houston

$73.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Indianapolis

$20.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Pittsburgh

$20.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Austin

$54.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Nashville

$33.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Dallas

$63.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Charleston

$20.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Las Vegas

$114.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Los Angeles

$101.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Miami

$20.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Myrtle Beach

$43.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Atlanta

$20.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Fort Lauderdale

$40.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Orlando

$59.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Fort Lauderdale

Las Vegas

$117.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Los Angeles

$64.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Myrtle Beach

$31.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Pensacola

$20.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Richmond

$32.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

San Antonio

$20.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Norfolk

$37.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Denver

$58.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Charleston

$20.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

New Orleans

$20.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Indianapolis

$35.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Pittsburgh

$42.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Tampa

$20.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Atlantic City

$20.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Columbus

$20.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Orlando

$20.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Philadelphia

$38.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Baltimore

$38.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Charlotte

$40.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Dallas

$59.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

New York

$43.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Chicago

$31.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Atlanta

$20.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Newark

$40.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Houston

New York

$73.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Chicago

$68.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Philadelphia

$45.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Tampa

$49.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Baltimore

$58.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Detroit

$39.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Newark

$73.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Atlanta

$53.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Las Vegas

$74.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Los Angeles

$59.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Orlando

$54.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Indianapolis

Las Vegas

$36.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Newark

$20.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Orlando

$45.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Tampa

$32.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Fort Lauderdale

$35.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Las Vegas

Kansas City

$54.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Orlando

$119.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Memphis

$61.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Milwaukee

$69.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Richmond

$91.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Louisville

$46.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Tampa

$103.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Albuquerque

$20.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Austin

$54.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Nashville

$49.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Boston

$54.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Baltimore

$71.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Denver

$20.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Fort Lauderdale

$117.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Indianapolis

$36.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Miami

$93.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Phoenix

$45.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Pittsburgh

$58.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

San Jose

$20.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Boise

$20.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Detroit

$93.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Newark

$114.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Chicago

$73.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Reno

$20.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Salt Lake City

$41.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

San Antonio

$68.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Seattle

$33.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Atlanta

$78.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Houston

$74.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Orange County

$20.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Burbank

$20.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Dallas

$74.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Portland

$45.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Oakland

$20.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

San Diego

$20.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Sacramento

$20.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Los Angeles

$20.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Los Angeles

Memphis

$37.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Oakland

$20.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Philadelphia

$95.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Pittsburgh

$91.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

San Antonio

$53.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Nashville

$44.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Baltimore

$88.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Cleveland

$58.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Columbus

$45.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Fort Lauderdale

$64.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Charlotte

$78.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Newark

$101.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Chicago

$81.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Salt Lake City

$20.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Detroit

$66.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Atlanta

$73.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Houston

$59.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Dallas

$54.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Las Vegas

$20.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Latrobe

Orlando

$74.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

New York

Myrtle Beach

$20.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Dallas

$64.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Houston

$73.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Miami

$43.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Charlotte

$20.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Orlando

$54.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Detroit

$20.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Fort Lauderdale

$43.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Kansas City

Las Vegas

$54.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Orlando

$58.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Orlando

Memphis

$20.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Milwaukee

$59.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Myrtle Beach

$36.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Richmond

$54.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Louisville

$20.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Saint Louis

$20.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Norfolk

$58.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Austin

$58.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Las Vegas

$119.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Latrobe

$74.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Pensacola

$20.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Indianapolis

$45.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Kansas City

$58.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Chicago

$63.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Nashville

$20.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Fort Lauderdale

$20.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Houston

$54.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

New Orleans

$40.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Atlantic City

$36.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Charlotte

$20.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Dallas

$84.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

New York

$54.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Pittsburgh

$20.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Atlanta

$40.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Boston

$40.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Baltimore

$49.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Newark

$59.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Miami

Philadelphia

$38.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Baltimore

$31.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Cleveland

$20.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Chicago

$31.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Atlanta

$20.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Las Vegas

$93.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Charlotte

$40.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Dallas

$56.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Newark

$20.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

New York

$43.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

New Orleans

Tampa

$36.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Dallas

$32.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Fort Lauderdale

$20.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Atlanta

$32.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Orlando

$40.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Oakland

Orange County

$35.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Los Angeles

$20.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Las Vegas

$20.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Chicago

Phoenix

$40.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Dallas

$46.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Houston

$68.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Atlanta

$20.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Miami

$31.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Las Vegas

$73.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Los Angeles

$81.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Tampa

$55.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Orlando

$63.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Fort Lauderdale

$31.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Philadelphia

Tampa

$46.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Nashville

$20.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Detroit

$20.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Houston

$45.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Los Angeles

$95.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Miami

$38.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Atlanta

$49.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Fort Lauderdale

$38.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Pittsburgh

Fort Myers

$44.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Tampa

$47.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Newark

$20.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Los Angeles

$91.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Las Vegas

$58.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Fort Lauderdale

$42.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Orlando

$20.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Charleston

Fort Lauderdale

$20.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Newark

$20.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Myrtle Beach

Atlantic City

$20.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Boston

$38.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Fort Lauderdale

$31.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

New York

$20.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Orlando

$36.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Newark

$43.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

West Palm Beach

Atlantic City

$55.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Tampa

Atlanta

$20.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Dallas

$62.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Houston

$49.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Las Vegas

$103.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

New Orleans

$36.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Philadelphia

$46.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Pittsburgh

$47.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Baltimore

$20.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Indianapolis

$32.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Atlantic City

$44.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Fort Lauderdale

$20.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Chicago

$55.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Minneapolis

Detroit

$49.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Atlanta

$47.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Phoenix

Chicago

$40.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Dallas

$51.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Las Vegas

$45.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Pensacola

Fort Lauderdale

$20.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Orlando

$20.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Richmond

Fort Lauderdale

$32.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Las Vegas

$91.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Orlando

$54.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Memphis

Las Vegas

$61.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Los Angeles

$37.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Orlando

$20.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Milwaukee

Las Vegas

$69.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Orlando

$59.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Portland

Las Vegas

$45.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Reno

Las Vegas

$20.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

San Diego

Las Vegas

$20.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Louisville

Las Vegas

$46.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Orlando

$20.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Seattle

Las Vegas

$33.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Salt Lake City

Las Vegas

$41.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Los Angeles

$20.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Sacramento

Las Vegas

$20.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Orange County

Oakland

$35.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Las Vegas

$20.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Saint Louis

Orlando

$20.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Fort Myers

Pittsburgh

$44.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

San Antonio

Fort Lauderdale

$20.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Los Angeles

$53.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Las Vegas

$68.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Norfolk

Fort Lauderdale

$37.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Orlando

$58.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

San Jose

Dallas

$51.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

Las Vegas

$20.00

12/05/23-02/14/24

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

