Spirit Airlines offers $20 flights for Black Friday
These days, $20 doesn’t get you very much. But on Spirit Airlines, it’s enough to get you on your way to several destinations across the country.
For a limited time, Spirit has launched its “Black and Yellow” Friday sale, which offers, among other perks, discounted flights to a variety of cities, including some for as low as $20 one-way.
The flights will be taking place between Dec. 5 and Feb. 14, 2024, with some blackout dates near the holidays.
The sale itself lasts only through the weekend.
In addition to discounted flights, Spirit points members can receive up to 500 additional points when booking a flight during the promotional period. Spirit is also offering discounts and bonus points on vacation packages.
Lania Rittenhouse, Vice President of Guest Experience at Spirit Airlines, says these deals will make it easier for families and friends to save on travel together.
“There are a variety of deals to take advantage of so travelers can plan for ‘More Go’ in 2024,” Rittenhouse said.
Discounts on individual flights end on Sunday, Nov. 26, while discounted vacation packages expire on Tuesday, Nov. 28.
For more information on the discounted flights, click here.
Discounted flights and eligible travel dates can be found below:
Albuquerque
Las Vegas
$20.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Atlantic City
Myrtle Beach
$20.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
West Palm Beach
$55.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Fort Lauderdale
$20.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Tampa
$44.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Orlando
$36.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Atlanta
Boston
$50.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Tampa
$20.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Baltimore
$20.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Dallas
$73.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Miami
$20.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Minneapolis
$47.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Chicago
$20.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Philadelphia
$49.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Newark
$20.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Houston
$53.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
New Orleans
$32.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Las Vegas
$78.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Los Angeles
$73.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Detroit
$20.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Orlando
$40.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Fort Lauderdale
$20.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Austin
Newark
$54.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Las Vegas
$54.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Orlando
$58.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Nashville
Newark
$33.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Las Vegas
$49.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Los Angeles
$44.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Philadelphia
$20.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Orlando
$20.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Boise
Las Vegas
$20.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Boston
Las Vegas
$54.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Myrtle Beach
$38.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Atlanta
$50.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Orlando
$40.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Burbank
Las Vegas
$20.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Baltimore
Dallas
$51.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Houston
$58.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Las Vegas
$71.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Los Angeles
$88.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Miami
$31.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Tampa
$20.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Atlanta
$20.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Fort Lauderdale
$38.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Orlando
$49.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Cleveland
Los Angeles
$58.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Miami
$20.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Charlotte
Dallas
$69.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Los Angeles
$78.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Miami
$40.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
New York
$20.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Fort Lauderdale
$40.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Orlando
$20.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Columbus
Los Angeles
$45.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Fort Lauderdale
$20.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Denver
Fort Lauderdale
$58.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Las Vegas
$20.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Dallas
Detroit
$83.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Newark
$63.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
New York
$64.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
New Orleans
$32.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Chicago
$46.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Tampa
$62.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
San Jose
$51.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Baltimore
$51.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Charlotte
$69.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Phoenix
$51.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Atlanta
$73.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Miami
$56.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Las Vegas
$74.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Orlando
$84.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Fort Lauderdale
$59.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Los Angeles
$54.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Detroit
Houston
$39.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Minneapolis
$49.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Philadelphia
$20.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Dallas
$83.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Las Vegas
$93.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Los Angeles
$66.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Atlanta
$20.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
New York
$20.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Newark
Houston
$73.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Indianapolis
$20.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Pittsburgh
$20.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Austin
$54.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Nashville
$33.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Dallas
$63.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Charleston
$20.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Las Vegas
$114.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Los Angeles
$101.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Miami
$20.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Myrtle Beach
$43.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Atlanta
$20.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Fort Lauderdale
$40.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Orlando
$59.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Fort Lauderdale
Las Vegas
$117.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Los Angeles
$64.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Myrtle Beach
$31.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Pensacola
$20.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Richmond
$32.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
San Antonio
$20.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Norfolk
$37.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Denver
$58.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Charleston
$20.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
New Orleans
$20.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Indianapolis
$35.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Pittsburgh
$42.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Tampa
$20.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Atlantic City
$20.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Columbus
$20.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Orlando
$20.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Philadelphia
$38.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Baltimore
$38.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Charlotte
$40.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Dallas
$59.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
New York
$43.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Chicago
$31.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Atlanta
$20.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Newark
$40.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Houston
New York
$73.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Chicago
$68.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Philadelphia
$45.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Tampa
$49.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Baltimore
$58.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Detroit
$39.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Newark
$73.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Atlanta
$53.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Las Vegas
$74.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Los Angeles
$59.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Orlando
$54.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Indianapolis
Las Vegas
$36.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Newark
$20.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Orlando
$45.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Tampa
$32.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Fort Lauderdale
$35.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Las Vegas
Kansas City
$54.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Orlando
$119.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Memphis
$61.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Milwaukee
$69.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Richmond
$91.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Louisville
$46.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Tampa
$103.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Albuquerque
$20.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Austin
$54.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Nashville
$49.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Boston
$54.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Baltimore
$71.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Denver
$20.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Fort Lauderdale
$117.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Indianapolis
$36.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Miami
$93.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Phoenix
$45.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Pittsburgh
$58.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
San Jose
$20.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Boise
$20.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Detroit
$93.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Newark
$114.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Chicago
$73.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Reno
$20.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Salt Lake City
$41.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
San Antonio
$68.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Seattle
$33.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Atlanta
$78.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Houston
$74.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Orange County
$20.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Burbank
$20.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Dallas
$74.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Portland
$45.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Oakland
$20.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
San Diego
$20.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Sacramento
$20.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Los Angeles
$20.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Los Angeles
Memphis
$37.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Oakland
$20.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Philadelphia
$95.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Pittsburgh
$91.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
San Antonio
$53.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Nashville
$44.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Baltimore
$88.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Cleveland
$58.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Columbus
$45.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Fort Lauderdale
$64.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Charlotte
$78.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Newark
$101.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Chicago
$81.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Salt Lake City
$20.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Detroit
$66.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Atlanta
$73.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Houston
$59.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Dallas
$54.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Las Vegas
$20.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Latrobe
Orlando
$74.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
New York
Myrtle Beach
$20.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Dallas
$64.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Houston
$73.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Miami
$43.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Charlotte
$20.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Orlando
$54.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Detroit
$20.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Fort Lauderdale
$43.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Kansas City
Las Vegas
$54.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Orlando
$58.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Orlando
Memphis
$20.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Milwaukee
$59.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Myrtle Beach
$36.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Richmond
$54.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Louisville
$20.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Saint Louis
$20.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Norfolk
$58.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Austin
$58.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Las Vegas
$119.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Latrobe
$74.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Pensacola
$20.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Indianapolis
$45.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Kansas City
$58.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Chicago
$63.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Nashville
$20.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Fort Lauderdale
$20.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Houston
$54.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
New Orleans
$40.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Atlantic City
$36.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Charlotte
$20.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Dallas
$84.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
New York
$54.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Pittsburgh
$20.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Atlanta
$40.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Boston
$40.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Baltimore
$49.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Newark
$59.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Miami
Philadelphia
$38.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Baltimore
$31.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Cleveland
$20.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Chicago
$31.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Atlanta
$20.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Las Vegas
$93.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Charlotte
$40.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Dallas
$56.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Newark
$20.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
New York
$43.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
New Orleans
Tampa
$36.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Dallas
$32.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Fort Lauderdale
$20.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Atlanta
$32.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Orlando
$40.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Oakland
Orange County
$35.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Los Angeles
$20.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Las Vegas
$20.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Chicago
Phoenix
$40.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Dallas
$46.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Houston
$68.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Atlanta
$20.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Miami
$31.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Las Vegas
$73.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Los Angeles
$81.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Tampa
$55.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Orlando
$63.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Fort Lauderdale
$31.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Philadelphia
Tampa
$46.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Nashville
$20.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Detroit
$20.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Houston
$45.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Los Angeles
$95.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Miami
$38.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Atlanta
$49.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Fort Lauderdale
$38.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Pittsburgh
Fort Myers
$44.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Tampa
$47.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Newark
$20.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Los Angeles
$91.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Las Vegas
$58.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Fort Lauderdale
$42.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Orlando
$20.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Charleston
Fort Lauderdale
$20.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Newark
$20.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Myrtle Beach
Atlantic City
$20.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Boston
$38.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Fort Lauderdale
$31.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
New York
$20.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Orlando
$36.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Newark
$43.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
West Palm Beach
Atlantic City
$55.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Tampa
Atlanta
$20.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Dallas
$62.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Houston
$49.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Las Vegas
$103.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
New Orleans
$36.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Philadelphia
$46.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Pittsburgh
$47.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Baltimore
$20.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Indianapolis
$32.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Atlantic City
$44.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Fort Lauderdale
$20.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Chicago
$55.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Minneapolis
Detroit
$49.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Atlanta
$47.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Phoenix
Chicago
$40.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Dallas
$51.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Las Vegas
$45.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Pensacola
Fort Lauderdale
$20.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Orlando
$20.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Richmond
Fort Lauderdale
$32.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Las Vegas
$91.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Orlando
$54.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Memphis
Las Vegas
$61.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Los Angeles
$37.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Orlando
$20.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Milwaukee
Las Vegas
$69.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Orlando
$59.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Portland
Las Vegas
$45.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Reno
Las Vegas
$20.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
San Diego
Las Vegas
$20.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Louisville
Las Vegas
$46.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Orlando
$20.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Seattle
Las Vegas
$33.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Salt Lake City
Las Vegas
$41.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Los Angeles
$20.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Sacramento
Las Vegas
$20.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Orange County
Oakland
$35.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Las Vegas
$20.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Saint Louis
Orlando
$20.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Fort Myers
Pittsburgh
$44.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
San Antonio
Fort Lauderdale
$20.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Los Angeles
$53.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Las Vegas
$68.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Norfolk
Fort Lauderdale
$37.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Orlando
$58.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
San Jose
Dallas
$51.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
Las Vegas
$20.00
12/05/23-02/14/24
