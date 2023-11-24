Spirit Airlines offers $20 flights for Black Friday

These days, $20 doesn’t get you very much. But on Spirit Airlines, it’s enough to get you on your way to several destinations across the country.

For a limited time, Spirit has launched its “Black and Yellow” Friday sale, which offers, among other perks, discounted flights to a variety of cities, including some for as low as $20 one-way.

The flights will be taking place between Dec. 5 and Feb. 14, 2024, with some blackout dates near the holidays.

The sale itself lasts only through the weekend.

In addition to discounted flights, Spirit points members can receive up to 500 additional points when booking a flight during the promotional period. Spirit is also offering discounts and bonus points on vacation packages.

Lania Rittenhouse, Vice President of Guest Experience at Spirit Airlines, says these deals will make it easier for families and friends to save on travel together.

“There are a variety of deals to take advantage of so travelers can plan for ‘More Go’ in 2024,” Rittenhouse said.

Discounts on individual flights end on Sunday, Nov. 26, while discounted vacation packages expire on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

For more information on the discounted flights, click here.

Discounted flights and eligible travel dates can be found below:

Albuquerque Las Vegas $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24

Atlantic City Myrtle Beach $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 West Palm Beach $55.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Fort Lauderdale $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Tampa $44.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Orlando $36.00 12/05/23-02/14/24

Atlanta Boston $50.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Tampa $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Baltimore $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Dallas $73.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Miami $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Minneapolis $47.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Chicago $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Philadelphia $49.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Newark $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Houston $53.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 New Orleans $32.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Las Vegas $78.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Los Angeles $73.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Detroit $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Orlando $40.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Fort Lauderdale $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24

Austin Newark $54.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Las Vegas $54.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Orlando $58.00 12/05/23-02/14/24

Nashville Newark $33.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Las Vegas $49.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Los Angeles $44.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Philadelphia $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Orlando $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24

Boise Las Vegas $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24

Boston Las Vegas $54.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Myrtle Beach $38.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Atlanta $50.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Orlando $40.00 12/05/23-02/14/24

Burbank Las Vegas $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24

Baltimore Dallas $51.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Houston $58.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Las Vegas $71.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Los Angeles $88.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Miami $31.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Tampa $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Atlanta $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Fort Lauderdale $38.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Orlando $49.00 12/05/23-02/14/24

Cleveland Los Angeles $58.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Miami $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24

Charlotte Dallas $69.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Los Angeles $78.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Miami $40.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 New York $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Fort Lauderdale $40.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Orlando $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24

Columbus Los Angeles $45.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Fort Lauderdale $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24

Denver Fort Lauderdale $58.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Las Vegas $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24

Dallas Detroit $83.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Newark $63.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 New York $64.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 New Orleans $32.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Chicago $46.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Tampa $62.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 San Jose $51.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Baltimore $51.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Charlotte $69.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Phoenix $51.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Atlanta $73.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Miami $56.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Las Vegas $74.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Orlando $84.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Fort Lauderdale $59.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Los Angeles $54.00 12/05/23-02/14/24

Detroit Houston $39.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Minneapolis $49.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Philadelphia $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Dallas $83.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Las Vegas $93.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Los Angeles $66.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Atlanta $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 New York $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24

Newark Houston $73.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Indianapolis $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Pittsburgh $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Austin $54.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Nashville $33.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Dallas $63.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Charleston $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Las Vegas $114.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Los Angeles $101.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Miami $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Myrtle Beach $43.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Atlanta $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Fort Lauderdale $40.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Orlando $59.00 12/05/23-02/14/24

Fort Lauderdale Las Vegas $117.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Los Angeles $64.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Myrtle Beach $31.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Pensacola $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Richmond $32.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 San Antonio $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Norfolk $37.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Denver $58.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Charleston $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 New Orleans $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Indianapolis $35.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Pittsburgh $42.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Tampa $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Atlantic City $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Columbus $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Orlando $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Philadelphia $38.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Baltimore $38.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Charlotte $40.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Dallas $59.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 New York $43.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Chicago $31.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Atlanta $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Newark $40.00 12/05/23-02/14/24

Houston New York $73.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Chicago $68.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Philadelphia $45.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Tampa $49.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Baltimore $58.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Detroit $39.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Newark $73.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Atlanta $53.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Las Vegas $74.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Los Angeles $59.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Orlando $54.00 12/05/23-02/14/24

Indianapolis Las Vegas $36.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Newark $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Orlando $45.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Tampa $32.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Fort Lauderdale $35.00 12/05/23-02/14/24

Las Vegas Kansas City $54.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Orlando $119.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Memphis $61.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Milwaukee $69.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Richmond $91.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Louisville $46.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Tampa $103.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Albuquerque $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Austin $54.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Nashville $49.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Boston $54.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Baltimore $71.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Denver $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Fort Lauderdale $117.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Indianapolis $36.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Miami $93.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Phoenix $45.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Pittsburgh $58.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 San Jose $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Boise $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Detroit $93.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Newark $114.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Chicago $73.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Reno $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Salt Lake City $41.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 San Antonio $68.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Seattle $33.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Atlanta $78.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Houston $74.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Orange County $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Burbank $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Dallas $74.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Portland $45.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Oakland $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 San Diego $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Sacramento $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Los Angeles $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24

Los Angeles Memphis $37.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Oakland $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Philadelphia $95.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Pittsburgh $91.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 San Antonio $53.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Nashville $44.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Baltimore $88.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Cleveland $58.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Columbus $45.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Fort Lauderdale $64.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Charlotte $78.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Newark $101.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Chicago $81.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Salt Lake City $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Detroit $66.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Atlanta $73.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Houston $59.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Dallas $54.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Las Vegas $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24

Latrobe Orlando $74.00 12/05/23-02/14/24

New York Myrtle Beach $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Dallas $64.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Houston $73.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Miami $43.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Charlotte $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Orlando $54.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Detroit $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Fort Lauderdale $43.00 12/05/23-02/14/24

Kansas City Las Vegas $54.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Orlando $58.00 12/05/23-02/14/24

Orlando Memphis $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Milwaukee $59.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Myrtle Beach $36.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Richmond $54.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Louisville $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Saint Louis $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Norfolk $58.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Austin $58.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Las Vegas $119.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Latrobe $74.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Pensacola $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Indianapolis $45.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Kansas City $58.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Chicago $63.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Nashville $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Fort Lauderdale $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Houston $54.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 New Orleans $40.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Atlantic City $36.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Charlotte $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Dallas $84.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 New York $54.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Pittsburgh $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Atlanta $40.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Boston $40.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Baltimore $49.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Newark $59.00 12/05/23-02/14/24

Miami Philadelphia $38.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Baltimore $31.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Cleveland $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Chicago $31.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Atlanta $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Las Vegas $93.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Charlotte $40.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Dallas $56.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Newark $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 New York $43.00 12/05/23-02/14/24

New Orleans Tampa $36.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Dallas $32.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Fort Lauderdale $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Atlanta $32.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Orlando $40.00 12/05/23-02/14/24

Oakland Orange County $35.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Los Angeles $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Las Vegas $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24

Chicago Phoenix $40.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Dallas $46.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Houston $68.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Atlanta $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Miami $31.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Las Vegas $73.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Los Angeles $81.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Tampa $55.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Orlando $63.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Fort Lauderdale $31.00 12/05/23-02/14/24

Philadelphia Tampa $46.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Nashville $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Detroit $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Houston $45.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Los Angeles $95.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Miami $38.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Atlanta $49.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Fort Lauderdale $38.00 12/05/23-02/14/24

Pittsburgh Fort Myers $44.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Tampa $47.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Newark $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Los Angeles $91.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Las Vegas $58.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Fort Lauderdale $42.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Orlando $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24

Charleston Fort Lauderdale $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Newark $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24

Myrtle Beach Atlantic City $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Boston $38.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Fort Lauderdale $31.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 New York $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Orlando $36.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Newark $43.00 12/05/23-02/14/24

West Palm Beach Atlantic City $55.00 12/05/23-02/14/24

Tampa Atlanta $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Dallas $62.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Houston $49.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Las Vegas $103.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 New Orleans $36.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Philadelphia $46.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Pittsburgh $47.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Baltimore $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Indianapolis $32.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Atlantic City $44.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Fort Lauderdale $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Chicago $55.00 12/05/23-02/14/24

Minneapolis Detroit $49.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Atlanta $47.00 12/05/23-02/14/24

Phoenix Chicago $40.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Dallas $51.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Las Vegas $45.00 12/05/23-02/14/24

Pensacola Fort Lauderdale $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Orlando $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24

Richmond Fort Lauderdale $32.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Las Vegas $91.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Orlando $54.00 12/05/23-02/14/24

Memphis Las Vegas $61.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Los Angeles $37.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Orlando $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24

Milwaukee Las Vegas $69.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Orlando $59.00 12/05/23-02/14/24

Portland Las Vegas $45.00 12/05/23-02/14/24

Reno Las Vegas $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24

San Diego Las Vegas $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24

Louisville Las Vegas $46.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Orlando $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24

Seattle Las Vegas $33.00 12/05/23-02/14/24

Salt Lake City Las Vegas $41.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Los Angeles $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24

Sacramento Las Vegas $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24

Orange County Oakland $35.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Las Vegas $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24

Saint Louis Orlando $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24

Fort Myers Pittsburgh $44.00 12/05/23-02/14/24

San Antonio Fort Lauderdale $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Los Angeles $53.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Las Vegas $68.00 12/05/23-02/14/24

Norfolk Fort Lauderdale $37.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Orlando $58.00 12/05/23-02/14/24

San Jose Dallas $51.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Las Vegas $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.