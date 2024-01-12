Spirit Airlines passenger arrested for asking flight attendants to join ‘mile high club’

The FBI is investigating a Spirit Airlines passenger who allegedly asked flight attendants to join the “mile high club” earlier this week, the Department of Justice announced Friday.

James Warren Finnister, 47, is facing criminal charges for interfering with flight crew members, sexually harassing and assaulting flight attendants, and engaging in other disruptive behavior while onboard Flight 693 from Louisville, Ky. to Orlando International Airport.

Court records state the Detroit native first asked the lead flight attendant if she wanted to join the “mile-high club,” before pulling a second crew member into his seat and asking her the same question.

The problematic passenger is also accused of lying on the floor of the plane after being moved to a new seat, and requesting entry into the airplane cockpit.

Finnister later told FBI officials he had consumed “multiple alcoholic shots to calm his nerves prior to the flight, which he stated was his first,” according to the criminal complaint.

If convicted on the charges, which violate federal criminal law, Finnister will face a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

Along with the FBI, the case is also being looked into by Homeland Security Investigations and the United States Marshals Service.