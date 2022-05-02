Spirit Airlines rejects revised JetBlue offer, clearing way for Frontier merger

Eve Chen, USA TODAY
·2 min read
A Spirit Airlines plane on the tarmac at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Feb. 7, 2022 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
A Spirit Airlines plane on the tarmac at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Feb. 7, 2022 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Spirit Airlines' board of directors has rejected a revised buyout offer from JetBlue Airways and is throwing its full weight behind a merger with Frontier.

In a statement Monday, Spirit's board said it "unanimously determined" that JetBlue's enhanced proposal was "not superior" to its deal with Frontier and "not reasonably capable of being consummated."

Spirit's Chairman of the Board Mac Gardner and CEO Edward M. Christie, III wrote in a letter to JetBlue's CEO:

We believe a combination of JetBlue and Spirit has a low probability of receiving antitrust clearance so long as JetBlue's Northeast Alliance (NEA) with American Airlines remains in existence ... As you know, Spirit and many other airline and air travel constituencies have publicly opposed the NEA on grounds that it is anticompetitive. We struggle to understand how JetBlue can believe (Department of Justice), or a court, will be persuaded that JetBlue should be allowed to form an anticompetitive alliance that aligns its interests with a legacy carrier and then undertake an acquisition that will eliminate the largest (ultra low-cost) carrier.

Additionally, in a press release, Gardner said JetBlue's offer posed an "unacceptable level of closing risk that would be assumed by Spirit stockholders."

FRONTIER, SPIRIT MERGER: What it all means for travelers' fares and fees

SPIRIT + JETBLUE: What happens when two airlines with bad customer service records merge?

JetBlue had acknowledged the concerns.

"We've added financial protections for Spirit and their shareholders in the event the deal isn't approved by the government or in court," JetBlue's CEO Robin Hayes said in an internal letter to employees also dated Monday.

"Spirit shareholders would be better off with the certainty of our substantial cash premium, regulatory commitments, and reverse break-up fee protection," Hayes added in a press release. "The Frontier transaction has a similar regulatory profile to ours but offers no divestiture commitment and no reverse break-up fee, while the uncertain value of Frontier’s stock exposes Spirit shareholders to significant risk."

That apparently wasn't enough to assuage Spirit's board, however, which is encouraging shareholders to adopt the Frontier merger agreement, saying it "represents the best opportunity to maximize value."

Spirit and Frontier announced plans to merge in early February. Under the deal's terms, Spirit stockholders would receive 1.9126 shares of Frontier and $2.13 in cash for each existing Spirit share they own. The airlines are aiming to close the deal in the second half of this year, pending approval by both Spirit investors and regulators.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Spirit Airlines rejects JetBlue offer, clears way for Frontier merger

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) shareholders are still up 45% over 3 years despite pulling back 9.3% in the past week

    It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the Argonaut Gold Inc. ( TSE:AR ) share price down 15% in the last...

  • Supreme Court rules for group in dispute with Boston over flying Christian Flag

    A unanimous Supreme Court ruled on Monday that the city of Boston violated the First Amendment when it denied a civic group from flying the Christian Flag from city hall flagpoles to mark Constitution Day. The group -- Camp Constitution -- had argued that the third of three flagpoles was regularly available to mark commemorations and special events. The city approved more than 280 flyings over a dozen years but only rejected one -- Camp Constitution's Christian flag.

  • Spirit Rejects JetBlue Takeover Bid, Sticks With Frontier Offer

    (Bloomberg) -- Spirit Airlines Inc.’s board unanimously rejected JetBlue Airways Corp.’s unsolicited $3.6 billion takeover bid over concerns it wouldn’t be consummated, saying it would instead stick with a lower offer from Frontier Group Holdings Inc.Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsBored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76End of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Fin

  • 3 Reasons to Consider Buying This Overlooked Medical Device Stock

    The Nasdaq's sell-off looks to have given investors a buying opportunity in this little-known medical device stock.

  • Biden remembers Mondale as a ‘good man,’ lifelong friend at memorial service

    MINNEAPOLIS — President Biden on Sunday honored the life of former Vice President Walter “Fritz” Mondale as “a good man” and a friend for five decades, through some of the darkest moments in the president’s life. “The last thing I wanted to do was go to the United States Senate after that,” Biden said about…

  • Want $10,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $93,200 in These Ultra-High-Yield Stocks.

    Among the many successful strategies investors can choose from, perhaps none has a better track record than buying dividend stocks. The results showed that income stocks mopped the floor with the non-dividend payers. With an average annual return of 9.5%, the dividend stocks doubled investors' money, on average, every 7.6 years.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There are plenty of reasons for caution in the markets right now. The big point is inflation, which is stubbornly high and continuing to rise. In response, the Federal Reserve has begun to raise interest rates and tighten up on monetary policy – but this raised the possibility of recession, a fear that just go a boost from the 1Q22 GDP numbers, which contracted at an annualized rate of 1.4% for the quarter. This is a dramatic change from the blistering near-7% growth reported in 4Q21, and back u

  • Biggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling Billions

    (Bloomberg) -- In times of Treasury turmoil, the biggest investor outside American soil has historically lent a helping hand. Not this time round. Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsBored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76End of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockStocks Wobble With 10-Year Bond Yield Close to 3%: Markets WrapJapanese institutional manage

  • 3 Reasons to Avoid Dividend-Paying Stocks

    It's easily the most obvious reason, but needs to be stated all the same: There's an opportunity cost in owning dividend stocks that you don't actually need dividend payments from right now. Take consumer goods powerhouse Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) as an example. Except, easy-to-own growth stock Alphabet nearly tripled in value during that same five-year stretch.

  • Spirit Airlines Rejects Improved JetBlue Bid in Favor of Frontier Merger

    Spirit Airlines said Monday it will continue to pursue a $2.9 billion merger with Frontier Airlines, turning down the surprise bid from JetBlue Airways because it largely believes the risk to complete that deal was too high. JetBlue made a $3.6 billion counter-offer on April 5 for Spirit that raised eyebrows in in some aviation […]

  • Charlie Munger on Robinhood stock crash: 'God is getting just'

    Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger did some kicking of a downed dog on Saturday.

  • Amazon and Ford Have a Big Problem They Can't Control

    E-commerce giant Amazon and automaker Ford both have stakes in a company that is becoming a financial headache.

  • Bargain Shopping? 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Flirting With a Bottom

    Investors are constantly searching for the next big winner. We mean the stocks that are on track to see explosive growth, handsomely rewarding the investors that managed to get onboard at the right time. But how are investors supposed to know when it’s time to snap up the right stock? The Street’s seasoned pros tell investors that compelling investments can be found among names that have stumbled lately. Rockiness in share prices can present a unique opportunity to get in on the action before th

  • Storied VC says investors are unlearning the lessons of the last bull market. Jeff Bezos says you should listen.

    Bill Gurley, a venture capitalist who made a $11 million bet in Uber in 2011, has a warning for tech investors.

  • Berkshire loves its oil stocks, but Goldman thinks another one is a better buy

    Berkshire Hathaway recently bought billions of dollars worth of Chevron and Occidental Petroleum shares, but Goldman Sachs thinks another oil major is a better buy than both.

  • Rivian’s IPO Lockup Is Almost Over. Here’s What that Means for the Stock.

    Rivian sold shares to the public in its initial public offering in November. The IPO lockup, which bars some early investors in the electric-vehicle maker from selling stock, ends in early May.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in May

    If Warren Buffett has proved anything during his 57-year tenure as Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO, it's the power of patience. Despite not using any fancy charting tools or chasing the hottest stock tips or growth trends, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $730 billion in value for shareholders (himself included), and delivered an aggregate return on Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) of over 4,000,000%! Thus, when stock market corrections strike, it pays to go hunting for bargains in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio.

  • Twitter shares are still below Musk’s offer price for the company. Should you buy it cheaper now and make a tidy profit? Proceed with caution, experts say.

    Now that Elon Musk has a deal to buy Twitter and take it private, some retail stock pickers might be eyeing a quick buying opportunity in the social-media company before it leaves the public markets. If the ultimate resting spot for Twitter’s stock is going to be $54.20 under Musk’s deal with Twitter, and the stock is currently near $50/share, doesn’t that pave the way to profit for someone who purchases a couple more shares before the closing? Twitter had a bumpy ride last week and, on Monday, shares were up nearly 1% but still languishing at $49.46, below Musk’s offer price; on Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were all lower as investors weighed earnings reports and potential recession worries.

  • 3 Deeply Discounted Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Whether you're a brand-new investor or someone who's been putting their money to work on Wall Street for decades, you've learned, or been reminded of, one of investing's most valuable lessons: Stocks don't go up in a straight line. Meanwhile, the technology-driven Nasdaq Composite has tumbled as much as 23%, which places it squarely in a bear market.

  • Beyond Stock Splits: 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Amid the focus on stock splits, many growth stocks with lower prices offer the potential for considerable returns.