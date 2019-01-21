Has Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Spirit Airlines (SAVE) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Spirit Airlines is one of 150 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. SAVE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SAVE's full-year earnings has moved 51.85% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that SAVE has returned about 2.49% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of 10.59%. This means that Spirit Airlines is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, SAVE is a member of the Transportation - Airline industry, which includes 28 individual companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 4.64% so far this year, meaning that SAVE is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track SAVE. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.



