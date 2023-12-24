Spirit Airlines says it put unaccompanied child on wrong flight to wrong city

An unaccompanied child was mistakenly put on the wrong Spirit Airlines flight this week as airlines were gearing up for record-breaking holiday traffic.

The child was traveling from Philadelphia to Fort Myers, but was “incorrectly boarded” on a flight Thursday to Orlando, a city more than 100 miles away, the airline confirmed in a statement.

Spirit spokesperson Thomas Fletcher said in an email that the child was always under the supervision of an airline employee, and that as soon as the airline discovered the error, it “took immediate steps” to reconnect the family.

“We take the safety and responsibility of transporting all of our Guests seriously and are conducting an internal investigation,” Fletcher said. “We apologize to the family for this experience.”

WINK News, a local TV station in Fort Myers, reported the child was a 6-year-old traveling to visit his grandmother, Maria Ramos, who told the outlet it was one of the scariest ordeals she’s ever gone through.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg warned travelers last month of a potentially record breaking holiday travel season. Inclement weather is threatening the plans for millions of Americans this week as snow and rain descend upon the middle of the country.

