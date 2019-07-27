Spirit Airlines Stock Crashes 24%, but Investors Are Missing the Point

On Wednesday afternoon Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) reported that its adjusted earnings per share surged 52% year over year last quarter, continuing a recent trend of strong earnings growth.

You might think investors would have been pleased with these results. Instead they zeroed in on Spirit's weak forecast for the third quarter, which was well below the market's expectations. As a result, Spirit Airlines stock plummeted nearly 24% on Thursday, ending the day at its lowest level in roughly a year.

Spirit Airlines Stock Performance, data by YCharts.

Yet while the company's guidance was certainly disappointing, many of the headwinds Spirit is facing are temporary. Profit growth should bounce back in 2020, and Spirit Airlines stock has massive long-term upside.

Strong results in the second quarter

Spirit Airlines continued its steady growth last quarter, expanding capacity 13.2% year over year. Revenue per available seat mile (RASM) rose 5%. Together, these two factors drove an 18.9% increase in revenue to $1.01 billion. (Incidentally, this was Spirit's first-ever $1 billion quarter.)

Adjusted nonfuel unit costs increased 4.6% in the quarter. This was a disappointing but expected result. In its initial guidance for the second quarter, Spirit Airlines had warned that a spike in flight cancellations due to Easter-weekend storms and runway construction in Fort Lauderdale (its largest base) would pressure Q2 nonfuel unit costs by 2.5 percentage points. Lower fuel prices offset some of this cost pressure, though. Spirit paid an average of $2.16 per gallon for jet fuel last quarter, down from $2.32 per gallon in the prior-year period.

The net result was that Spirit Airlines' adjusted pre-tax margin rose to 14.8% from 11.7% in the second quarter of 2019. Adjusted EPS spiked to $1.69 from $1.11 a year earlier. This surpassed the average analyst estimate of $1.65.

The guidance is ugly

Spirit Airlines will expand its capacity by 13% again in the third quarter. But this time it expects unit revenue to be roughly flat year over year (plus or minus 1%). Tougher comparisons are driving the sequential slowdown. RASM plunged 6.8% in the second quarter of 2018, whereas RASM rose 5.5% in last year's third quarter.

Spirit Airlines' unit revenue growth is set to slow or even stop this quarter. Image source: Spirit Airlines.