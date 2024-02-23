Spirit Airlines suspending service from MHT as of May 8

Feb. 23—Spirit Airlines announced this week that it will suspend flights to and from Manchester-Boston Regional Airport starting in May, but seasonal service is expected to resume next winter.

In a statement shared with the Union Leader, the company said it is suspending service as of May 8 because of "ongoing operational constraints related to Pratt & Whitney GTF engine availability and seasonal demand for our MHT flights."

"This decision reflects our continuing efforts to make necessary strategic shifts to enable Spirit to compete effectively in the current environment," the statement said. "Manchester-Boston Regional Airport is a great partner, and we look forward to returning with seasonal service next winter."

Spirit apologized for any inconvenience the decision caused, saying passengers with reservations for May 8 or later will be offered refunds.

Spirit Airlines offers nonstop service to Orlando, Florida, and seasonal service to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

The move to suspend MHT service follows an announcement earlier this month that Spirit Airlines is adding 10 departures daily from Logan International Airport in Boston, with flights to Charleston, South Carolina; Houston; and Norfolk, Virginia.

Spirit Airlines began flying out of MHT on Oct. 7, 2021.

A key piece of the pitch to bring the ultra low-cost carrier to New Hampshire was a $425,000 grant through the Department of Transportation's Small Community Air Service Development Program and $700,000 from the airport's Air Service Incentive Plan to support marketing the first new carrier at the airport in 17 years.

Airport Director Ted Kitchens reported to city officials a while back that Spirit Airlines brought in about $4 million to the state's economy in the first six months of its service.

The news on Spirit comes as other airlines announce new or expanded service out of MHT.

Avelo Airlines is adding a twice-weekly route between Manchester and Greenville/Spartanburg, South Carolina, starting in May.

In addition, Avelo is doubling its existing flights between Manchester and Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, from twice weekly to four times a week.

Flights between Manchester and Greenville will operate on Mondays and Fridays.

Service to and from Raleigh will operate on Sundays, Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays.

Both routes will be operated with Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft.

Avelo, MHT's newest airline, launched at the airport in June 2023.

MHT announced this week that it has landed its sixth airline, Sun Country Airlines, with new weekly nonstop service to Minnesota starting this summer.

Sun Country Airlines, which flies to more than 100 cities, will begin offering nonstop service to the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Aug. 22, with a flight arriving in Manchester in the afternoon and returning to Minnesota the same day.