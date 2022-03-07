Spirit Awards: Kristen Stewart, Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman tell Putin to ‘f*** off’

Kristen Stewart joined Spirit Award hosts Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman in condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin.

During Sunday’s (6 March) award ceremony, Mullally and Offerman – who have been married for 19 years – conveyed a message for Putin, who last month declared an invasion of Ukraine.

“‘I think we speak for everyone here when we say we are hoping for a quick and peaceful resolution [in Ukraine],” Mullally said. “Specifically, f*** off and go home, Putin.”

Offerman added: “That is the quick and peaceful resolution we’re talking about. We hope Putin f***s off and goes home. Let’s all join together with a Spirit Awards salute to Putin.”

Soon after that, both hosts flashed their middle fingers in the air, with Stewart joining them in the display.

During the award ceremony, Mullally and Offerman also encouraged the audience to make donations to help people who have been affected by the war.

“There are a lot of great organisations raising money for Ukrainian refugees, so please give what you can to help the victims of this senseless act of aggression,” Mullally said.

Putin began the Russian invasion of Ukraine on 24 February.

Within a couple of days, he had placed Russia’s nuclear deterrence forces on high alert, citing aggressive statements by Nato leaders and economic sanctions against Moscow.

On Sunday, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky issued a fresh warning to Russia, saying his country will “punish everyone who committed atrocities in this war”.

It came hours after eight Ukrainian civilians were killed as they attempted to flee a suburb of Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv.

