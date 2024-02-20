This year’s Spirit of the Coast winner for South MS is ‘wild’ about helping children
This year’s Pat Santucci “Spirit of the Coast” winner uses his job and skills to help his community.
Rodger Wilder, an attorney with Balch and Bingham in Gulfport since 1978, was announced Tuesday as the winner during the annual meeting of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Coast Chamber of Commerce. About 600 people attended the meeting at Beau Rivage Resort & Casino in Biloxi.
Wilder is a graduate of Mississippi State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering and a graduate of the University of Mississippi School of Law.
As part of his professional accomplishments, he helps children through the foster care system and assists with child guardianship cases.
Among his awards for volunteer activities are the Pro Bono Publico Access to Justice Award and the Presidential Volunteer Service Award for community service following Hurricane Katrina.
“Rodger is the type of guy you want as a leader in your organization and in our community,” said Adele Lyons, CEO of the Coast Chamber. “He is committed 100 percent to his leadership role and is very actively involved. He continues to give back in meaningful ways, again and again.”
Wilder is a founding member of the Gulf Coast Community Foundation, where he served as chairman of the board and has served as president and CEO since 2014.
He’s also served as president of the Mississippi Bar Association and president of the Harrison County Bar Association.
Since 2011 he’s been co-chair of the Mississippi Access to Justice Commission and served on the Memorial Hospital at Gulfport Foundation Board, Mississippi Commission for Volunteer Services, Gulf Coast Business Council, Knight Nonprofit Center and many other organizations.
The Spirit of the Coast award recognizes individuals who made significant business contributions during the past year. Criteria are ethical conduct, reputation, recognition, leadership and credibility.
Past Spirit of the Coast winners are:
2023: Dave Dennis
2022: Anthony Wilson
2021: Angie Juzang
2020: Arturo Barajas
2019: Dick Wilson
2018: Wes Fulmer
2017: Jerry Levens
2016: John Hairston
2015: Linda Watts
2014: Dorothy Wilson
2013: Elizabeth Joachim
2012: John McFarland
2011: Jon Lucas
2010: Gerald Blessey
2009: Duncan McKenzie
2008: Ricky Mathews
2007: Anthony Topazi
2006: Chevis Swetman
2005: Janice Young
2004: Mike Garrett
2003: Jim Williams
2002: Tim Hinkley
2001: Dwight Evans
2000: Ron Peresich
1999: Gene Warr
1998: George Thatcher
1997: Lucimarian Roberts
1996: George Schloegel
1995: Alton Bankston
1994: Bill Peden
1993: Bruce Stewart
1992: Jerry O’Keefe
1991: Pat Santucci
1990: Roland Weeks Jr.
1989: Walter Williams