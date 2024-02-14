Spirit of Folkmoot lives on despite curtailment of summer festival

Feb. 14—If the walls of the Folkmoot Friendship Center could talk, they'd have a lot to say.

Located in the old Hazelwood School, the center was once the epicenter for housing up to 250 international performers for the two-week summer Folkmoot festival. And although the two-week festival is no longer feasible, the spirit of Folkmoot is alive and well.

The halls of the Folkmoot building continue to embody the festival's cultural tone through the artists, nonprofits and entrepreneurs that lease space in the building. Other performances and events are held at the center throughout the year.

"What we're trying to do is create a community of entrepreneurs, and then as we develop the auditorium we'll start having more shows that reflect the international flavor and the local flavor," said Alan Fletcher, president of the Folkmoot board of directors. "So we'll sort of go back to what the roots used to be."

But, what does the future look like for the Folkmoot USA festival itself? Just like last year, the former two-week long festival will return as a one-day event to be held July 20.

Between declining ticket sales, difficulty in getting visas and the cost of housing the performers, sponsoring a prolonged festival based on bringing in performers from across the globe is no longer feasible. That's especially true now that sustaining the overhead of the building by its transformation into an art and culture hub has become a top priority.

"We are doing our best to be fiscally prudent when it comes to not overspending and looking at 'what does sustainability look like?' We want this to last," said Alicia Blanton, executive director of Folkmoot. "One of those big pieces is what's going to happen with this building next? We need to do some more proactive preservation management, and we're trying to figure out how to do that."

Blanton is hoping to bring back the international aspect of Folkmoot with monthly performances before layering on other events.

The Folkmoot LIVE concert series is a step in that direction. An Evening of Eastern Culture with a line-up of Asian-themed performances will be held at the Folkmoot Friendship Center on Thursday, Feb. 22.

Blanton used the analogy of a spine recovery in explaining how supporting the foundation of Folkmoot will help sustain its growth to meet its full potential again.

"So many people gave so much of themselves and their energy and I'm trying to find that balance," Blanton said. "I want to start with the spine and not overwhelm. I want to see where the resources are. There's some good groundwork laid before us and there's opportunities that keep coming nicely."

Just as reinforcing the core muscles and structure is essential for an individual's recovery, strengthening the fundamental aspects and infrastructure of the organization is crucial for its revival.

Blanton compared Folkmoot's transition to how humans age. The audience for the 41-year-old Folkmoot USA organization has changed, and the world has changed. The cultural exchange between countries that was novel back in the 1980s and '90s is less so in the global internet age.

"We have some beautiful ways we can move alternatively. We don't have to be the runner anymore, we can be the hiker or something else," Blanton explained.

New at the helm

Blanton's journey to become executive director was a quick pivot that began with volunteering at Folkmoot over the summer. She quickly fell in love with the organization and welcomed the role of executive director with open arms.

"It felt like a little bit of relief because I had been the operations manager, and it gave me some additional capabilities to make decisions and move a little faster," Blanton said.

Her first glimpse into what the hub once was the 2023 Summer soiree, a one day event.

"It was such a small piece of what it used to be. It gave me hope and excitement for the community," Blanton said.

Blanton commended the work of the volunteers, noting last year's event wouldn't have happened if the board hadn't stepped up to pull it together in six weeks.

The fact that she has such a committed board, she said, is why accepting the executive director position wasn't as daunting as it could have been.

"I feel supported by the board and other people. We are a new group of people, learning more about Folkmoot and just trying to move forward. I'm trying to look from the history of the beauty of what this has been," Blanton said. "So I guess I'm not daunted by all this stuff that has happened in the past."

She said for the first time in her life she feels connected in her community and feels that the community is "inherently connecting with each other."

"I want to honor the stories that have happened in the past because there's some great stories out there," Blanton said.

Keeping the stories alive

Long time Folkmoot volunteer Vivian Poppas was among the crowd who came to an open house at Folkmoot earlier this month. Seeing the Folkmoot Center come alive once more was a nurturing sight for Poppas, especially after the uncertain future of Folkmoot in recent years.

"It's very exciting for me to see the building come back to life," Poppas said. "I'm used to the building being full of people and laughter. It's good to see people coming in and out and wonderful to have all the artists here."

Poppas has been an avid supporter and volunteer at Folkmoot — down to the Folkmoot sunshine emblem tattooed on her ankle. She's attended every festival since 1989, five years after the first festival was held.

As a volunteer, she would take on a number of different roles. Whether it be driving buses filled with performers, or showing groups the ropes of Haywood as a guide, driving them around town from the day they arrived to the day they left. She described it as being "its own community."

Poppas would tell her friends that she traveled the world every summer — without ever leaving home.

"All these different cultures, all these different languages, and we could communicate — whether we could speak their language or not. We bonded, and grew together, through dance and music," Poppas said. "That's why Folkmoot became my passion and it has been. For me to be here that many years I had to have a passion for it and that's why I'm still here."

Poppas added that having the opportunity to experience cultures around the world made her realize that as humans, our similarities outweigh our differences. She hopes that Folkmoot will continue to share that sentiment with the community.

"I just hope that Folkmoot can survive and become a cultural center for Haywood county and western North Carolina. I'd like to see us continue with exploring other cultures and sharing it with the community," Poppas said. "If people would understand that we're all alike, we might could achieve world peace."

And while Blanton never had the opportunity to experience the festival in full swing, she values the festival's history and hopes to preserve that spirit, taking into consideration that this is still a grieving period for volunteers who would dedicate every summer to the festival.

"There's more diversity below the surface of the people who are attracted to be here. They have such interesting stories," Blanton said.

The center will be hosting a potluck for past Folkmoot volunteers in March, to start recording and archiving those stories.