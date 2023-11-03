Spirit Lake woman, 67, dies after police shooting

Nov. 2—A Spirit Lake woman died after a police shooting and SWAT standoff on Wednesday evening.

The Spirit Lake Police Department said in a news release they responded to a mental health call near Fifth Avenue and Jefferson Street that escalated into a police shooting. Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, which is investigating the incident, said the woman was later "found" dead in an apartment.

The Kootenai County medical examiner identified the woman as 67-year-old Sa Floyd. The sheriff's office has not clarified whether Floyd was shot during the standoff or said how she died.

Sheriff's deputies were processing the scene Thursday morning in apartment 8 of Maple Tree Court, a senior housing facility at 401 Jefferson Street.

Spirit Lake resident Steve Stoke, who lives across the street from the facility, said his wife heard five gunshots and found out someone barricaded themselves into the apartment. SWAT and police surrounded the apartment and flash bangs were deployed, which were heard by neighbors on the surrounding streets. Police sounded like they were negotiating with the person to come out of the unit, Stoke said. Other residents at Maple Tree Court were evacuated to Spirit Lake City Hall.

"They were holding a loudspeaker saying, 'Come out with your hands up, we are just here to help you,'" Stoke said. "It took hours."

Amanda Aske, another neighbor in the area, said by the time she arrived home at around 6:30 p.m., police already had the apartment surrounded. SWAT drove a truck into the complex with multiple officers standing on the back of the car, all armed.

Police were on the street telling neighbors to go back inside, Aske said, all while she could hear what she thought was a helicopter flying above the area.

Stoke and Aske both said this type of incident in the town is "shocking."

"It's really unusual," Stoke said. "We are quiet little town."

Maple Tree Court management said they would not discuss the incident until the investigation is completed. The Spirit Lake Senior Center, located behind the complex, also had a sign posted on the window Friday morning that said the center would be closed for a number of hours while police continued the investigation and declined to comment.