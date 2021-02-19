Spirit Realty: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (SRC) on Friday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Dallas, said it had funds from operations of $81.3 million, or 74 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 72 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $26.6 million, or 24 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $128.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $128.4 million, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $121.4 million.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $309.4 million, or $2.95 per share. Revenue was reported as $479.9 million.

Spirit Realty expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $3 to $3.10 per share.

The company's shares have climbed roughly 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 24% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

