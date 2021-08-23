Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) shareholders have earned a 49% return over the last year

Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But investors can boost returns by picking market-beating companies to own shares in. To wit, the Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) share price is 40% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 31% (not including dividends) in the same period. If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! Having said that, the longer term returns aren't so impressive, with stock gaining just 19% in three years.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last year Spirit Realty Capital grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit.

When a company is just on the edge of profitability it can be well worth considering other metrics in order to more precisely gauge growth (and therefore understand share price movements).

We haven't seen Spirit Realty Capital increase dividend payments yet, so the yield probably hasn't helped drive the share higher. And at a glance the languishing revenue does not impress, though a closer look might help explain the market optimism.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
We know that Spirit Realty Capital has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? If you are thinking of buying or selling Spirit Realty Capital stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, Spirit Realty Capital's TSR for the last 1 year was 49%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Spirit Realty Capital shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 49% over one year. And that does include the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 4%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Spirit Realty Capital better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Spirit Realty Capital (including 1 which is potentially serious) .

We will like Spirit Realty Capital better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

