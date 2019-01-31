Spirit (SAVE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -7.32% and -2.23%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2018. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

In the latest trading session, Spirit (SAVE) closed at $58.82, marking a -1.03% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.86%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.06%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.37%.

Heading into today, shares of the airline had gained 2.75% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's gain of 10.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.11% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SAVE as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 5, 2019. In that report, analysts expect SAVE to post earnings of $1.39 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 90.41%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $852.24 million, up 27.77% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SAVE. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.84% higher within the past month. SAVE currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, SAVE is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.07. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.68.

Meanwhile, SAVE's PEG ratio is currently 0.33. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. SAVE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.91 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 7, which puts it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



