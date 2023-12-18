Spirit of the season: Mint Bar & Kitchen offering free holiday meals on Christmas Eve

Mint Kitchen & Bar, 79 Maywood St., Worcester will offer a free, restaurant-style hot holiday meal on Dec. 24, with food pick up from noon to 3 p.m. at the restaurant. There will be no public dining on Christmas Eve and the restaurant will be closed Christmas Day.

Mint’s owner Trang Le has provided the community with free holiday meals for the past two years, with help of her husband Van Le and their children Alex, Nick and Vanessa. Pho Ga (Vietnamese Chicken Noodle Soup) is this year’s meal. The traditional dish consists of chicken, rice noodles and an aromatic broth, according to Le, who said Pho Ga is popular with Mint’s customers. The soup is nourishing and warms the body and soul, she said.

Le said community partners help make Mint’s free holiday meals possible. Worcester Women for Good is the 2023 sponsor and volunteers from Worcester Community Fridges will help in delivering meals to homebound people. Note. Dec. 18 is deadline to sign up for home delivery. Contact the restaurant, or visit mintworcester.com for more information.

Ha Tien Market, 892 Main St., Worcester, has generously donated food/supplies and the Agro-Eco Project, a small not-for-profit farm in Central Massachusetts, signed on to make dessert. Also, community volunteers will bake holiday cookies, “an added treat.”

Le said she is excited to continue the annual tradition and as a business her family’s values have always included giving back and supporting the community. She and her husband launched Mint in 2022 renovating the former Blarney Stone, considered one of the oldest neighborhood bars in Worcester. Before opening the restaurant, Le held local pop ups and catered, using the Worcester Regional Food Hub’s commercial kitchen to prepare food. She is an active volunteer with city groups.

“I first got the idea of holiday free meals when I was at the food hub,” said Le. “When I told my husband about my plan, he said, ‘Let’s do it.’ We gave out almost 500 meals that year (2021). I remember it was chicken curry with rice. People loved it.”

Le estimates Mint will hand out between 400 to 500 meals on Dec. 4. Walk ins are always welcome, she said, and Mint’s location near several local colleges attracts students who can’t get home for the holidays, “especially International students.”

Julia Rose Karpicz of Worcester, an organizer with Worcester Community Fridges, said volunteers look forward to the event and are happy to help Mint spread holiday joy. The Le family knows the importance of giving back to community, she said, “and, their food is healthy and delicious.”

Le enjoys meeting people at this event, some reminding her that they were there the previous year. “Do you remember me?” is a question she’s often asked.

“Yes, there’s a lot of food preparation and planning for this meal, and it really gets busy,” said Le. “Then there’s clean up afterwards. Absolutely no regrets, we are excited to continue our annual tradition.”

Mint Kitchen & Bar in giving back embraces the true meaning of the most wonderful time of year.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Mint Bar & Kitchen gets into holiday spirit serving free meals