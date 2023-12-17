Spirit of the season prevails as Share Your Christmas volunteers distribute 2023 gifts

With the right elf costumes, they could have posed as Santa’s ever-efficient helpers: checking lists — often twice, just like Kris Kringle — and hoisting gifts onto pallet jacks or rolling carts of groceries to a dock, then loading them into waiting vehicles.

Holiday sweaters and a sense of camaraderie would suffice at the Crosslines food pantry warehouse, however, for the dozen or so volunteers distributing gifts to 32 families and 80 care center residents on Friday. The distribution day marked the conclusion of the 59th year for Share Your Christmas, a Crosslines and News-Leader community campaign to provide gifts and necessities for those in need.

Jessica Keeton laughs with her 3-year-old daughter Ellie Keeton during Share Your Christmas distribution at the Council of Churches of the Ozarks on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023. The Keeton family was one of 32 families who benefited from the Share Your Christmas campaign.

The spirit of the season prevailed over that North Pole efficiency as volunteers met the people behind the stories told in the News-Leader from Thanksgiving weekend through early December.

That’s what makes distribution day special for Sheryl Wachter, in her 15th year as volunteer coordinator of the campaign.

“I talk to these families frequently on the phone and email back and forth with them as I get to know them a little bit better and as I get the toy lists for the children,” Wachter said. “So I enjoy finally getting to put a face with the people I’ve talked with for several months on the phone.

“Almost all of them are so appreciative of the gifts, and almost overwhelmed by the amount of things that are there for their children,” she added. “Many parents have a lot of stresses. If we can provide some gifts for the children and relieve them of that worry, well, that’s wonderful."

Share Your Christmas Coordinator Sheryl Wachter during Share Your Christmas distribution at the Councils of Churches of the Ozarks on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023. More than 30 families benefited from Share Your Christmas this year.

Families selected for this year’s program have faced everything from unexpected job losses to chronic health issues — challenges often made worse by unreliable cars or a lack of child support.

On Dec. 3, Jessica Keeton’s family was story No. 30, about a family struggling financially due to the father’s recent injury at work and the daughter’s battle with brain cancer. Friday, the 32-year-old mother of three carried her daughter, 3-year-old Ellie, as she picked up the family’s gifts and groceries and shopped at the Share Your Christmas “free table” of extra gifts.

As the little girl rested her head on her mother’s shoulder, Keeton explained that Ellie has had Stage 3 brain cancer since she was 2. After two surgeries and chemotherapy as well as radiation treatments, the soon-to-be 4-year-old has some paralysis on the right side of her face, along with possible hearing loss in that ear.

However, a recent visit to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis brought much-welcomed hope: Although Ellie will need to be watched closely until she turns 5, her cancer is in remission.

Jessica Keeton holds her 3-year-old daughter Ellie Keeton during Share Your Christmas distribution at the Council of Churches of the Ozarks on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023. The Keeton family was one of 30-plus families who benefited from the Share Your Christmas campaign.

“She’s doing better,” Keeton said as she held bags in one arm and Ellie in the other. “You can’t even tell where she has her scar.”

At first, Keeton said, she didn’t want to apply for help for the holidays, even though her husband, Derek, has lost work hours as a paramedic since an injury this fall and the couple has fallen “far behind” on paying bills.

“But everyone convinced me, (saying), ‘You know, life’s too hard. Take a break,’” she said.

The couple also wanted Ellie and their sons, Easton, 11, and Lane, 10, to have a good Christmas, Jessica Keeton said.

Kathy Hoppes of King's Way United Methodist Church, left, talks with Jessica Keeton and Ellie Keeton, 3, during Share Your Christmas distribution at the Council of Churches of the Ozarks on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023.

“These boys are more than I can ask for,” she said, describing the boys’ support for their younger sister since she was diagnosed with cancer. At young ages, she added, “they were doing things no children should have to do.”

Easton and Lane have changed Ellie’s diapers and cleaned her up when she got sick after treatments.

“They would sit in the bath with her for two hours or just anything to give her peace and comfort,” their mother said.

The boys are so devoted to Ellie that when the family returns to the Memphis hospital for her check-up in February, they’ll argue about which one gets to go along, Keeton predicted.

On Friday, she was happy to see that, along with their sister, the brothers had received items on their wish lists — including a game camera for Easton and a Kansas City Chiefs blanket for Lane.

Kathy Hoppes of King's Way United Methodist Church talks about a pallet full of Christmas presents and toiletries during Share Your Christmas distribution at the Council of Churches of the Ozarks on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023.

Later in the Share Your Christmas series, story No. 48 described the struggles of a young single mother and her 4-year-old daughter, both with primary immunodeficiency disease.

“We have fallen on hard times,” 25-year-old Raven Moomaw said at the Crosslines warehouse, where she picked up gifts for her daughter, Seraphina, and groceries for the two of them.

Being Seraphina’s mother “has been a beautiful, rewarding experience, but very hard,” Moomaw said, explaining that her daughter also has gastrointestinal issues resulting from her premature birth as well as genetic developmental and intellectual disabilities.

Margaret Richardson of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, right, talks with Raven Moomaw during Share Your Christmas distribution at the Council of Churches of the Ozarks on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023.

Yet twice a month, Moomaw must take time off from her work as a preschool teacher to travel with Seraphina to St. Louis, where both see medical specialists. Hoping to provide more financial stability for them in the future, she is working on a master’s degree in education at Evangel University.

Seraphina’s name means “fiery angel,” her mother said.

“Everyone said she was just a miracle,” Moomaw said, “so I will do anything and everything I can to provide for her.”

This year, Moomaw said she was glad Share Your Christmas could help her make the holiday special for Seraphina.

“I’m happy to be able to have the opportunity to have the Christmas that I’ve always wanted to provide her,” she said.

Share Your Christmas Coordinator Sheryl Wachter during Share Your Christmas distribution at the Councils of Churches of the Ozarks on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023. More than 30 families benefited from Share Your Christmas this year.

Once again, community donors helped make that happen for the Moomaws and others by readily adopting families and care center residents, Wachter said.

“Our donors did an amazing job of bringing in toys and clothing,” she said, noting that donations for care center residents picked up after a Dec. 10 News-Leader story.

She also mentioned that most of the new children’s bicycles awaiting pickup at the warehouse were donated by “a gentleman we call Bicycle Man.”

Wachter said she wouldn’t use his name without his permission, then added, “but we are extremely grateful to him.”

Volunteer Lanny Brent loads a new bicycle into the back of a vehicle during Share Your Christmas distribution at the Council of the Churches of the Ozarks on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023. More than 30 families benefited from Share Your Christmas this year.

It was the program’s first year at the new Council of Churches of the Ozarks headquarters at 3055 E. Division St., so the warehouse where volunteers receive, sort and distribute donations was also new to them.

“It took a while to figure out the new facility, but here we are, and we’ve got a great crew,” Wachter said.

Most Share Your Christmas volunteers aren’t new, though: Many come from Wachter’s church, King’s Way United Methodist, or her Sunday School class, the Becomers, and have helped her with the project for years.

“They’re wonderful to volunteer,” Wachter said, while Freda Allison, helping at a “free table” where Crosslines clients shopped for extra gifts, called her Wachter “a miracle worker” for her organizational skills.

Getting organized for Share Your Christmas takes weeks if not months before distribution day as Wachter interviews clients, writes their stories and oversees donations as they begin to arrive after Thanksgiving.

Kathy Hoppes of King's Way United Methodist Church, left, talks with Jessica Keeton and Ellie Keeton, 3, during Share Your Christmas distribution at the Council of Churches of the Ozarks on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023.

Linda Dickinson, a Share Your Christmas volunteer since the years of its first distribution days in an empty retail space at Southern Hills Shopping Center, said she had been at the new warehouse all week, sorting gifts for families.

When asked whether that was a lot of work, Dickinson said, “No, it’s fun.”

Mark Nelson was in good spirits, too, as he checked a clipboard list of families’ grocery needs and filled shopping carts with all the fixings they’d need for Christmas dinner — frozen turkeys, bags of potatoes and sacks of groceries.

“All I can guarantee is that each family will get somebody’s groceries,” Nelson joked.

Brown paper bags full of dry goods ready for Share Your Christmas distribution at the Council of the Churches of the Ozarks on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023. More than 30 families benefited from the Share Your Christmas campaign this year.

Joking aside, Nelson had more than one full grocery sack ready for an especially large family scheduled to arrive later that day — and on the next aisle of the warehouse, where large cardboard tote boxes held gifts, one large box couldn’t contain all of theirs.

Once again, volunteers at the “free table” helped families choose extra gifts like Christmas ornaments and wrapping paper.

“This is my niche,” said Kathy Hoppes, a Share Your Christmas volunteer for at least 15 years. “I like meeting the people, giving them a hug and wishing them Merry Christmas.”

Thanks to Wachter, even her own family had found their niche on distribution day: Her husband, Ron, their son, Ryan, their daughter-in-law, Madeleine, and their granddaughter, Claire, stayed busy loading gifts and groceries into the vehicles of families as they arrived at the dock.

Volunteer Claire Wachter loads a box full of Christmas presents into the back of a vehicle during Share Your Christmas distribution at the Council of the Churches of the Ozarks on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023. More than 30 families benefited from Share Your Christmas.

Madeleine Wachter said she enjoyed helping with Share Your Christmas. In fact, she added, the family planned to volunteer at the Crosslines Christmas Toy Store on Saturday, too.

“It’s good to see the good that’s out there, and it’s so appreciated,” she said.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Ozarks families receive gifts from Share Your Christmas 2023