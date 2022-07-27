Spirit shareholders reject Frontier merger, leaving Broward airline’s future up in the air

Spirit Airlines’ shareholders voted on Wednesday to reject a planned merger with Frontier Airlines, after a monthslong, multibillion-dollar bidding war between Frontier and JetBlue Airways, creating uncertainty about the future of the Broward County-based airline.

Spirit CEO Ted Christie said in a statement he was “disappointed” to terminate the proposed combination with Denver-based Frontier, but said Spirit would continue discussions with JetBlue over its unsolicited $3.7 billion cash offer. That bid is roughly $1 billion greater than Frontier’s cash-and-stock bid.

“Moving forward, the Spirit Board of Directors will continue our ongoing discussions with JetBlue as we pursue the best path forward for Spirit and our stockholders,” said Christie, even though he’d previously said Spirit would keep flying solo if its shareholders rejected Frontier’s merger bid.

The Spirit shareholders’ vote, which was delayed four times before taking place on Wednesday, asked stockholders for approval only on the planned merger with Frontier in the cash-and-stock deal the two discount airlines announced in February.

Months later, JetBlue flew into the picture with its lucrative cash offer aimed at thwarting a Spirit-Frontier merger. During the bidding war, Frontier and JetBlue sweetened their offers but Spirit consistently favored the Frontier transaction. Spirit’s board and executives worried that federal regulators wouldn’t approve a sale to New York-based JetBlue.

Frontier CEO Barry Biffle recently told Spirit’s leadership the airline had made its, “last, best and final offer.” But with Spirit’s shareholders decisively rejecting the offer, it’s unclear whether Frontier will try again with a better offer.

The stakes are high for Miramar-based Spirit, which employs 3,400 people in South Florida and is the leading airline by market share at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Choosing Frontier or JetBlue as a partner would create the country’s fifth largest airline, giving it enough market share to compete with the biggest legacy airlines like American Airlines, Delta, Southwest and United.

Frontier’s final offer landed at $4.13 per share of Spirit stock, a $2 increase for the cash portion from its original offer, along with a $350 million termination fee, up from $250 million, if the deal is not approved by federal regulators. JetBlue adjusted its final terms in late June, upping its bid to an equivalent of $34.14 per share with a $400 million termination fee if federal regulators wouldn’t clear its acquisition of Spirit.