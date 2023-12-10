The Spirit of Sharing: Cooperative efforts in Jasper & Newton County ministries
The Spirit of Sharing: Cooperative efforts in Jasper & Newton County ministries
The Spirit of Sharing: Cooperative efforts in Jasper & Newton County ministries
Sleigh every occasion in style and comfort thanks to these oversized toppers, trendy cardigans and cute turtlenecks.
The share of first-time homebuyers who received down payment gifts or loans from relatives or friends during the homebuying process in 2023 was 23%.
Don't miss the ridiculous discount on this powerful sucker with over 165,000 fans.
Rate cuts in 2024 could give solar stocks a boost after a difficult year.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season!
Chanie Apfelbaum shares her secrets and tricks for her crisp recipe with her children and explains bringing light into the world through love, food, and tradition. The post Watch Brooklyn-based food writer Chanie Apfelbaum make the perfect potato latkes for Hanukkah appeared first on In The Know.
Over 16,000 reviewers are head over heels for these comfy cuties.
Paytm dropped 20% on Thursday before recovering slightly after the Indian financial services firm announced plans to issue fewer personal loans under 50,000 Indian rupees ($600), a move that has already started to rattle many fintech investors. Shares of Paytm were trading at 678 Indian rupees, down from 812 Indian rupees Wednesday afternoon. It dropped to as low as 650 Indian rupees earlier Thursday.
X, formerly Twitter, is rolling out a new option to let users share their community posts with all followers. Users who want to broadcast a community post can check the "Also send to followers" option while posting in a community. When you post to a community, you can now also ‘share the post with your followers’.
Alongside the launch news, the company also announced its $6.9 million seed funding round from Polychain Capital, Haun Ventures and Rogue Capital. Plus, the rewards pool is funded from a percentage of SONA sales, meaning each purchase supports all artists on Sona Stream.
Even Top Chef judge Tom Colicchio is a fan of the brand's restaurant-quality pots and pans.
They're perfect for that Christmas morning Instagram post. The post These are the coziest matching Christmas pajamas for couples appeared first on In The Know.
The S&P 500 is adding three new members later this month. Here's why.
Kansas guard Kevin McCullar Jr. is one of the biggest draft risers early on while UConn sophomore center Donovan Clingan is a potential first-round pick.
Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev weighs in on the surge in crypto and the future of the online trading platform.
Will you be rocking a tree skirt this season? The post Cape or tree skirt? Influencer shares hack for looking cute and festive without breaking the bank. appeared first on In The Know.
Tyler Buchner was a top lacrosse recruit out of high school before he landed at Notre Dame to play football.
As you approach retirement, it’s vital to know how much money you should have saved by 50 – and what you can do if you need to catch up.
Here's how to keep puffer jackets from deflating. The post Woman shares how to wash puffer jacket after deflating hers in the washing machine appeared first on In The Know.
Recent efforts by Meta to grow Threads' install base have been working. According to a new analysis of app store trends, Instagram Threads is now outpacing X, formerly Twitter, at least in terms of new downloads. App intelligence firm Apptopia indicates that, although Threads' daily downloads had been declining since September, things have shifted in the opposite direction over the past week or so.