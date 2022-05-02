Spirit still prefers bid from Frontier Airlines over JetBlue

A Frontier Airlines aircraft flying over Gloster City, N.J., approaches Philadelphia International Airport, Oct. 22, 2021. Spirit Airlines' board still supports Frontier Airlines' $2.9 billion takeover bid for the airline, saying it determined JetBlue's competing $3.6 billion offer isn't a superior proposal. Last month Spirit said that after speaking with financial and legal advisers, its directors believed JetBlue’s offer could “reasonably” turn out to be the better of the two deals. But on Monday, May 2, 2022 the company announced that it was determined that JetBlue's offer “is not reasonably capable of being consummated." (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
MICHELLE CHAPMAN
·1 min read

Spirit Airlines' board still supports Frontier Airlines' $2.9 billion takeover bid for the airline, saying it determined JetBlue's competing $3.6 billion offer isn't a superior proposal.

Last month Spirit said that after speaking with financial and legal advisers, its directors believed JetBlue’s offer could “reasonably” turn out to be the better of the two deals. But on Monday the company announced that it was determined that JetBlue's offer “is not reasonably capable of being consummated."

In a letter sent to JetBlue, Spirit Chairman Mac Gardner said that JetBlue's bid had “an unacceptable level of closing risk" that shareholders would have to take on.

Spirit said its board continues to back the bid made by Frontier in February and views it as the best way to maximize value. The airline anticipates a deal with Frontier closing in the second half of the year.

Shares of Spirit Airlines Inc. fell 7.5% before the market open. Shares of Frontier Group Holdings Inc. declined slightly, while JetBlue Airways Corp.'s stock edged higher.

  • Spirit Airlines board reiterates support for merger with Frontier, rejects offer from JetBlue

    Spirit Airlines Inc.'s board on Monday reiterated its support for its proposed merger with Frontier Group Holdings Inc. and said it has unanimously determined that a competing bid from JetBlue Airways Corp. does not constitute a "superior offer." "Spirit continues to believe in the strategic rationale of the proposed merger with Frontier and is confident that it represents the best opportunity to maximize long-term shareholder value," Mac Gardner, chairman of the Spirit board, said in a letter t

  • Spirit Airlines favors Frontier deal, rejects JetBlue bid

    Spirt Airlines reiterated Monday its support for a merger with Frontier Airlines, saying it concluded a competing offer from JetBlue Airways involved excessive regulatory risk.

  • Spirit Airlines Turns Down JetBlue’s Offer. It Will Stick With Frontier’s Bid.

    Spirit Airlines  rejected JetBlue unsolicited proposal on Monday because it thinks the deal is unlikely to be completed. JetBlue (JBLU) last month jumped into a bidding war for Spirit and offered $33 a share, or $3.6 billion, to buy the ultra-low-cost airline. JetBlue’s offer implied a 37% premium compared with the value of Frontier’s (ULCC) proposal as of early April.

  • BREAKING: Spirit Airlines Rejects JetBlue Bid in Favor of Frontier Merger

    Spirit Airlines said Monday it will continue to pursue a $2.9 billion merger with Frontier Airlines, turning down the surprise bid from JetBlue Airways because it largely believes the risk to complete that deal was too high. JetBlue made a $3.6 billion counter-offer on April 5 for Spirit that raised eyebrows in in some aviation […]

  • Spirit Airlines rebuffs JetBlue's bid. Here's what's next.

    Spirit officials are worried that JetBlue's Northeast Alliance deal with American Airlines would kill any Spirit-JetBlue possible combination.

  • Spirit Airlines Rejects JetBlue Bid, Sticks With Frontier Deal

    The ultralow-cost carrier said it has rebuffed the $3.6 billion cash takeover bid from JetBlue and is sticking with plans to merge with rival budget carrier Frontier.

