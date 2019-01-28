Are Spirit Telecom Limited’s (ASX:ST1) Interest Costs Too High?

Investors are always looking for growth in small-cap stocks like Spirit Telecom Limited (ASX:ST1), with a market cap of AU$40m. However, an important fact which most ignore is: how financially healthy is the business? Telecom businesses operating in the environment facing headwinds from current disruption, even ones that are profitable, are more likely to be higher risk. Evaluating financial health as part of your investment thesis is essential. Here are a few basic checks that are good enough to have a broad overview of the company’s financial strength. However, this commentary is still very high-level, so I suggest you dig deeper yourself into ST1 here.

Does ST1 produce enough cash relative to debt?

ST1’s debt levels surged from AU$3.9m to AU$4.8m over the last 12 months , which accounts for long term debt. With this increase in debt, ST1 currently has AU$4.6m remaining in cash and short-term investments for investing into the business. Moreover, ST1 has generated AU$1.7m in operating cash flow during the same period of time, resulting in an operating cash to total debt ratio of 35%, indicating that ST1’s current level of operating cash is high enough to cover debt. This ratio can also be interpreted as a measure of efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In ST1’s case, it is able to generate 0.35x cash from its debt capital.

Can ST1 pay its short-term liabilities?

At the current liabilities level of AU$2.8m, it appears that the company has maintained a safe level of current assets to meet its obligations, with the current ratio last standing at 2.12x. For Telecom companies, this ratio is within a sensible range since there’s a sufficient cash cushion without leaving too much capital idle or in low-earning investments.

Does ST1 face the risk of succumbing to its debt-load?

ST1’s level of debt is appropriate relative to its total equity, at 31%. ST1 is not taking on too much debt commitment, which can be restrictive and risky for equity-holders. We can check to see whether ST1 is able to meet its debt obligations by looking at the net interest coverage ratio. A company generating earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) at least three times its net interest payments is considered financially sound. In ST1’s, case, the ratio of 5.61x suggests that interest is appropriately covered, which means that lenders may be inclined to lend more money to the company, as it is seen as safe in terms of payback.

Next Steps:

ST1 has demonstrated its ability to generate sufficient levels of cash flow, while its debt hovers at an appropriate level. Furthermore, the company exhibits an ability to meet its near term obligations should an adverse event occur. Keep in mind I haven’t considered other factors such as how ST1 has been performing in the past. I recommend you continue to research Spirit Telecom to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

