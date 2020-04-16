Spirit Of Texas Bancshares, Inc. Announces 2020 First Quarter Earnings Release And Conference Call Schedule

CONROE, Texas, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: STXB) (the "Company"), the bank holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank, announced today that it will disclose its 2020 first quarter financial results on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 after the market closes. Management has scheduled a conference call and webcast on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time (11:00 a.m. Central Time) to discuss these financial results.

What: Spirit of Texas Bancshares' First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call When: Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern / 11:00 a.m. Central How: Live via phone – By dialing 201-389-0867 and ask for the

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or

Live over the Internet – By logging onto the web at the address below. Where: http://ir.sotb.com/events-presentations

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through May 7, 2020 and may be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and using pass code 13702026#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at http://ir.sotb.com/events-presentations for 90 days.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Spirit of Texas Bank, provides a wide range of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. Spirit of Texas Bank has 41 locations in the Houston, Dallas/Fort Worth, Austin, Bryan/College Station, San Antonio-New Braunfels, Corpus Christi and Tyler metropolitan areas, along with offices in North Central Texas. Please visit www.sotb.com for more information.

Contacts: Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

Ken Dennard / Natalie Hairston

(713) 529-6600

STXB@dennardlascar.com

