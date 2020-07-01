Spiros Segalas' Top 5 Buys in the 2nd Quarter

Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio), manager of the Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund, disclosed this week that his fund's top five buys for the second quarter were Tencent Holdings Ltd. (HKSE:00700), American Tower Corp. (NYSE:AMT), Eli Lilly and Co. (NYSE:LLY), Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS).





The Chicago-based fund seeks steady investment growth primarily through investments in the common stock of U.S. companies with a market cap of at least $1 billion. Through rigorous research and visits with top management, Harbor Capital invests in companies with strong balance sheets, sales momentum, high profitability, unique market positions and capable management.

Harbor Capital's $30.17 billion equity portfolio contains 56 stocks as of April 30. The portfolio's top three sectors in terms of weight are technology, consumer cyclical and communication services, representing 34.44%, 22.42% and 15.22% of the equity portfolio.

Tencent

Harbor Capital purchased 7,989,126 shares of Tencent, giving the stake 1.39% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares averaged 321.10 Hong Kong dollars ($41.43) during the quarter.

The Shenzhen, Guangdong-based company operates a wide range of internet services, including social media platform WeChat, online games and utilities. GuruFocus ranks Tencent's profitability 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a five-star business predictability rank and profit margins that are outperforming over 85% of global competitors.

Other gurus with holdings in Tencent include Bestinfond (Trades, Portfolio), the Matthews China Fund (Trades, Portfolio) and the Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund (Trades, Portfolio).

American Tower

The fund added 1,532,862 shares of American Tower, increasing the position 2,265.10% and the equity portfolio 1.21%. Shares averaged $236.58 during the quarter.

The Boston-based real estate investment trust owns and operates over 180,000 cell towers around the globe. GuruFocus ranks American Tower's profitability 9 out of 10, driven by a high Piotroski F-score of 7, a 4.5-star business predictability rank and a return on equity that outperforms 98.46% of global competitors.

