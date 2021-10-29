Spit, racial slurs fly at worker who points out customer wasn’t properly wearing COVID-10 mask, Southington police say

A man who police said spit at and hurled racial insults at an employee in a Southington liquor store in April because the person asked him to adjust his facial mask has been arrested on a bias charge.

Daniel Henderson, 57, of Mt. Vernon Road in Southington, was arrested on a warrant Wednesday charging him with second-degree intimidation based on bigotry or bias, a Class D felony, and second-degree breach of peace, a Class B misdemeanor.

According to police, the confrontation happened in Lefty’s Package Store, 1207 South Main St., in the Plantsville section of Southington April 9. Henderson wasn’t properly wearing his facial mask when he came into the store, and got upset when the employee asked him to adjust it.

Based on employee and witness accounts, police said, “Henderson then spit towards the victim, used racial slurs towards him, and threatened to damage the property before exiting.” Police said the worker was listed as a “non-Hispanic Indian.”

Henderson was located by Meriden police Wednesday and arrested on Southington’s warrant, police said.

