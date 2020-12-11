Spit in a Tube and Mail It In: A New Frontier in Coronavirus Testing

Janaye Stetson takes a COVID-19 saliva test at the University of Utah Farmington Health Center Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Farmington, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Janaye Stetson takes a COVID-19 saliva test at the University of Utah Farmington Health Center Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Farmington, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Miriam Jordan

FULLERTON, Calif. — The post-Thanksgiving rush for coronavirus testing is on: Pharmacies in the Southern California suburbs are advising customers lucky enough to score appointments that it could be four days before they receive results. In Chelsea, Massachusetts, a line of people who hoped for testing, pelted by rain and wind, strung along an entire block early this week. In Atlanta, people have idled in cars, sometimes for hours, to get swabbed at drive-thrus.

Testing has long been one of the keys to controlling the spread of a virus that with the onset of winter is entering its most dangerous phase. Yet even as cases per capita have rocketed, securing a test has become enough of an ordeal that many people have been dissuaded from even trying.

That has begun to change in recent weeks as a handful of communities across the country have rolled out the first do-it-yourself home saliva tests, which require users to simply dribble into a test tube, seal it and send it to a lab. As the tests become widespread, they could provide a less-uncomfortable alternative to nasal swabs and enable more people to safely return to work and school in the months before a vaccine is widely available.

Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times

In California, Orange County, home to Disneyland and Surf City, last week kicked off an ambitious effort to distribute 500,000 home-use saliva test kits to its 3.4 million residents by the end of December. Its initial push has focused on Anaheim and Santa Ana, the two most populous cities where the pandemic has taken an outsize toll on the Latino and immigrant populations.

Among those who stopped by to collect kits outside the Family Health Matters clinic was Sandra Reyes-Aceves, 48, who lives with her two teenage children and aging parents in Anaheim.

“This is the best thing for my parents’ safety. I don’t have to make them leave the house to get tested,” Reyes-Aceves said. Although no one in her family has symptoms, she said, she worries that she or the children could have the virus and not know it.

Public health officials have long hoped that combining the ease of saliva sampling with at-home collection would open important new windows into the spread of the virus and help persuade those who did not know they were infected to stay home and limit further transmission.

“The big issue is, how do you get more people to get tested?” said Anne Rimoin, a professor of epidemiology at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. “Everyone has seen lines looping around stadiums and urgent cares.”

A test people can do at home and mail in “really helps,” she said. “It isn’t going to end the pandemic, but it is certainly a major step toward making testing more accessible and widespread.”

Minnesota, now with one of the highest rates of new cases in the country, became the first state, in early November, to offer at-home saliva testing for all residents, whether they have coronavirus symptoms or not.

Once a testing kit is ordered, it is typically shipped within 24 hours. During sample collection, users are supervised via Zoom by a health worker at Vault Health, the company contracted by Minnesota’s Health Department to manage the tests. Results are available in 24 to 48 hours.

“With community spread at such high levels, we’ve focused on removing barriers to make testing as easy and accessible as possible,” said Dan Huff, the department's assistant commissioner for health protection.

Thus far, 261,000 kits manufactured by Infinity BiologiX, the first home saliva test to secure emergency use authorization from the federal Food and Drug Administration, have been distributed statewide.

The decision to make home saliva tests available came as infection rates in Minnesota climbed to new highs. State health officials said it was too early to ascertain whether the availability of new testing was helping to contain the virus. In fact, for the time being, the tests are likely to lead to higher case numbers.

Kristine Grover of Blackduck, Minnesota, said she decided to order the home test after her 12-year-old son, Keaton, came down with a fever, cough and runny nose.

“We knew he would tolerate the saliva test better than the nasal swab,” she said. “I ordered the test on a Monday, he performed the test on Tuesday, and we received the negative results on Thursday morning.”

A well-designed saliva test can be as accurate as a nasal swab test, scientists say. Researchers have found significant levels of the coronavirus in oral secretions. Like nasal swab tests, saliva tests are based on polymerase chain reaction technology, which amplifies small amounts of viral material for analysis.

Sports leagues, schools and colleges were among the early adopters of saliva tests, and newly developed tests have been hitting the market after winning FDA approval. Whether they could supplant nasal swab tests depends, in part, on how quickly labs can ramp up production.

In St. Louis, the medical school of Washington University began offering a saliva test to some local teachers this week. In Greenwich, Connecticut, the Greenwich Academy, an all-girls private school, credits the regular use of spit tests for allowing it to stay open.

As home test kits become more widely available, their success in mitigating the spread of the coronavirus could hinge on how often they are used. Communities offering the test generally cover the cost, if a person’s health insurance does not.

“What is necessary is for people to test frequently,” said Jerry Cangelosi, an infectious diseases expert at the University of Washington in Seattle. “Home testing is effective if it can be done repeatedly, such as weekly, not once a year.”

Several counties in New Jersey also have introduced at-home saliva tests, although Burlington County suspended its home testing program after many people took kits and failed to use them. Of the more than 2,400 saliva kits requested by residents and paid for by the county since October, only 900 have been mailed into the lab.

“Unfortunately, numerous people have requested the test kits but failed to return them with collected samples for testing, essentially keeping the kits until they decide they need them,” Herb Conaway, the county’s health director, said in a statement. “This is not how the program was intended to work.”

In California, where a new, ominous wave of the pandemic has led to a record surge in cases, widespread testing could be crucial.

In Orange County, the rate of new coronavirus cases has tripled over the past two weeks.

While upscale coastal cities, like Newport Beach, have had relatively few cases, inland cities, like Santa Ana and Anaheim, account for a disproportionately high share of infections, hospitalizations and deaths, and the initial at-home tests are being targeted there.

“The inability of some residents who lack means to work remotely or quarantine appropriately has led to a disparity in infection rates between communities,” said Andrew Do, vice chair of the county’s board of supervisors. “Our challenge will be to get the message out: This is how you protect loved ones, and we’ll be able to go back to businesses and interacting with each other.”

Unlike Orange County’s nose swab testing program, which has targeted people with coronavirus symptoms, the in-home saliva effort is intended to widen testing to include people who might not be suffering from any symptoms.

In the initial phase, the county has partnered with five community clinics to distribute 11,000 testing kits. The test was developed by Ambry Genetics, a local company with expertise in genetic diseases that has converted part of its lab to produce the tests.

“Our test is, literally, you spit up to a point in the tube, seal the cap and mail it in,” said Aaron Elliott, the company’s chief executive, who compared it to consumer genetics tests like those from AncestryDNA. “It’s much easier than tickling your brain with a nasal swab.”

The county plans to open the saliva home-testing program to the entire county as Ambry Genetics ramps up production. “We’re hoping this will be a game changer in a lot of ways,” said Doug Chaffee, a county supervisor who represents a part of Anaheim that is heavily Hispanic.

Outside the Family Health Matters clinic, Lisa Ramos, a quality-practice specialist, sat behind a table stacked with blue-and-white boxes. Each kit contained a collection tube with a unique code, a biohazard bag in which to place the sealed tube and a prepaid FedEx envelope.

Ramos explained in Spanish how to properly collect and return the specimens. Without asking people their names or taking any information, she instructed them to register the test online. Results are delivered by email, and those who test positive are contacted by a health care provider.

The people who stopped by to pick up kits all said that they either lived in multigenerational homes or shared accommodation with nonrelatives and expressed concern that infection could easily spread among them.

“This is amazing,” said Agustina Esteves, an Argentine college student who works part time at an auto repair shop, as she picked up three kits, for herself and two housemates. “I’m going to take the test as soon as I get home.”

Maria Romero, 65, said she was aware the coronavirus was coursing through the Latino community, even if it had spared her household, at least as far as everyone knew.

So she heeded the Health Department’s call to pick up a test kit for herself and four relatives with whom she lives.

“We feel fine,” she said, “but we still could have the virus and be passing it to other people.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

© 2020 The New York Times Company

Latest Stories

  • '#Texit': A Texas state lawmaker says he will propose a referendum on seceding from the US because the 'federal government is out of control'

    State Republicans and Democrats are criticizing the proposal, which would violate a Supreme Court decision that no state can legally secede.

  • Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms reportedly went from Biden's VP list to being offered a Bahamas ambassadorship

    Talk about a demotion.Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) played a big advocacy role in President-elect Joe Biden's 2020 bid, no doubt helping him lock up the typically red state of Georgia. Bottoms was expected to be offered a White House role in return, perhaps as the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development or the head of the Small Business Administration, or even Biden's vice president.After the naming of Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) as Biden's running mate over the summer, and after Biden slotted Rep. Marcia Fudge (D-Ohio) into the HUD spot, Bottoms' choices seemed to be slimming. But as sources tell The New Yorker's Charles Bethea, Bottoms was offered a role as the U.S. ambassador to the Bahamas, which she declined.> Mayor Bottoms' Press Secretary did not immediately offer comment when reached this morning. gapol (2/2)> > — Charles Bethea (@charlesbethea) December 11, 2020An ambassadorship to the Bahamas is typically given to apolitical Foreign Service professionals or, in some cases, top political donors. In either case, it's generally not considered a spot for a rising star in the Democratic party.More stories from theweek.com Ted Cruz says Senate will likely blockade Biden's nominations based on debunked election fraud allegations 7 criminally funny cartoons about Trump's potential pardon spree Where the GOP draws the line

  • Bloomberg news Chinese staff member detained in Beijing

    Chinese authorities have detained a Chinese national working for the Bloomberg news bureau in Beijing on suspicion of endangering national security, the news agency and China's foreign ministry said on Friday. According to a Bloomberg report, Haze Fan was seen being escorted from her apartment building by plain clothes security officials on Monday, shortly after she had been in contact with one of her editors.

  • Texas man whose sentence was commuted by Obama arrested

    A Texas man released from prison after his sentence was commuted by former President Barack Obama has again been indicted on federal drug trafficking charges, according to Department of Justice officials. Hilario Nieto, 41, of San Antonio, is among eight people indicted on charges of conspiracy to possess and distribute methamphetamine and heroin in the San Antonio area, federal officials announced Thursday. John Convery, who is representing Nieto, said it is early in the case and there is no additional information he can provide but presumes his client innocent.

  • Judge Dismisses Attorney Kim Gardner from McCloskey Gun Case

    A St. Louis judge dismissed Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner from the Mark and Patricia McCloskey gun case on Friday, a local NBC affiliate reported.The McCloskeys were indicted by a grand jury in October, following an incident over the summer during which the two brandished firearms on their front lawn opposite a group of Black Lives Matter demonstrators. The demonstrators had entered the McCloskeys’ gated community on their way to protest outside the home of the St. Louis mayor, but the images of the armed McCloskeys opposite the protesters galvanized both conservatives and progressives during the election season.Judge Thomas Clark dismissed Gardner from the case on Friday, six weeks after the McCloskeys' attorneys called for her disqualification. The attorneys argued that Gardner was improperly using the case in campaign solicitations, while Gardner claimed she brought up the case publicly in order to counter criticism from President Trump and allies."Ms. Gardner has every right to rebut criticism, but it appears unnecessary to stigmatize defendant — or even mention him — in campaign solicitations, especially when she purports to be responding to others," Clark wrote in his ruling. "In fact, the case law and Rules of Professional Conduct prohibit it."Gardner has scheduled an appeal of the ruling for January 7, 2021.

  • Sexual misconduct shakes FBI's senior ranks with little to no discipline

    An Associated Press investigation has identified at least six sexual misconduct allegations involving senior FBI officials over the past five years, including two new claims brought this week by women who say they were sexually assaulted by ranking agents.

  • The Senate approved a short-term spending bill, averting a government shutdown hours ahead of a midnight deadline

    Congress is aiming to buy more time to revive coronavirus relief negotiations, which are on the verge of collapsing.

  • Ted Cruz says Senate will likely blockade Biden's nominations based on debunked election fraud allegations

    Some Republican senators are using their unfounded election fraud claims as an excuse to muddy President-elect Joe Biden's transition.Biden has spent the past few weeks since the election filling out his Cabinet, hoping quick confirmations will help him get a quick start on reversing President Trump's policies. But "as long as there's litigation ongoing, and the election result is disputed, I do not think you will see the Senate act to confirm any nominee," Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) told Axios.The Senate typically starts hearing from an incoming president's Cabinet nominees before Inauguration Day, allowing them to more quickly be confirmed and start work as soon as a new president is sworn in and can formally nominate them. That's especially essential during a pandemic — something retiring Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) noted to Axios on Friday.But much of the Republican Senate and House have yet to acknowledge Biden's win. More than 100 of those congressmembers joined Texas' lawsuit Thursday aimed at overturning the election results in four states that went for Biden. The lawsuit alleges Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin improperly changed voting rules in the 2020 election, but is unlikely to succeed in the Supreme Court, not least because several states included on the suit made similar changes by the same means.Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.) meanwhile wants a chance to challenge Biden's nominees on their credentials, particularly his controversial Defense Secretary pick retired Gen. Lloyd Austin.More stories from theweek.com 7 criminally funny cartoons about Trump's potential pardon spree Where the GOP draws the line Why Trump supporters won't accept election results

  • ICC prosecutor seeks full investigation into Nigerian conflict

    The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court on Friday said she would seek a full investigation into possible war crimes and crimes against humanity allegedly committed during Nigeria's conflict with the Islamist rebel group Boko Haram. Fatou Bensouda said in a statement her office had completed a preliminary examination and found a "reasonable basis to believe" that Boko Haram and its splinter groups had committed war crimes and crimes against humanity, through murder, rape, sexual slavery, and torture.

  • North Carolina police officer killed in overnight shootout

    A North Carolina police officer was killed in a shootout early Friday while responding to a breaking and entering call, authorities said. Mount Holly police officer Tyler Herndon was one of several officers to respond to a call at Mount Holly Car Wash and Arcade around 3:30 a.m. Friday, according to a news release from Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

  • 'Good riddance Albion?' European media asks whether no-deal is nigh

    Among reactions to Brexit negotiations in the European press, the consensus is that the talks are heading towards a no-deal and not everyone appears unhappy about it. "Albion débarras?”, heads French Left-leaning daily Libération, which translates as "Good riddance Albion?” With the two sides still "very far apart", Libération wonders whether the EU’s contingency measures in case of no-deal are evidence of “precaution (or pessimism?). “Europe dragged towards a no-deal,” leads Le Figaro in its piece, pointing out that the bookmakers are now clearly betting on this outcome, “an unmistakable sign” that talks are unlikely to succeed. “In Brussels, pessimism is gaining ground too,” warns the conservative French daily. The paper cites a source “close to the negotiations” as saying the three-hour Brussels dinner between Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen was “cordial and clear” and while nothing was resolved, it had the merit of “identifying the ‘sticking points’ and ‘those that are less so’”. While the Prime Minister was clearly now directly engaged, the source said he remained “very hazy as to which direction he intends to take”. The EU, it writes, does not want to waste any more time over talks and there is unlikely to be movement before the weekend. “It’s not a question of time. The treaty is on the table. It is almost complete and is 700 pages long, including annexes. It is the political issues that need to be resolved,” it cites a European source as saying. “The ball is pretty much in the British court, where signs of any softening are tenuous,” writes Le Figaro, whose European source says: “On fair competition rules, the most important issue for the future, it’s clear that the gap is more ideological than practical, which narrows the chances of bridging it.” The paper says it is unlikely that Boris will give ground on the “anniversary of his crushing electoral victory” based on “getting Brexit done” and “taking back control”.

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ripped into GOP Sen. Mike Lee after he blocked the creation of Latino and women's history museums during a dramatic Senate session

    Democrat Sen. Bob Menendez and GOP Sen. Susan Collins both pushed back at Lee, who said Americans don't need "separate but equal" museums.

  • 18 Gifts Under $100 for the Design Lover

    Not your average stocking stuffersOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Barr Worked to Keep Hunter Biden Investigations from Public During Election: Report

    Attorney General William Barr has known about investigations into Hunter Biden’s business and financial dealings since at least spring, but tried to conceal the investigations from the public during the presidential election, according to a new report.One investigation surfaced this week after federal investigators served Hunter Biden with a subpoena seeking financial information in connection with a criminal tax investigation by the U.S. attorney’s office in Delaware, according to the Wall Street Journal.Federal prosecutors in Manhattan also scrutinized Biden’s business and financial dealings in connection with a broader international financial investigation that has been ongoing for a year, according to the Journal. While Biden is implicated in that investigation, he was not a specific target for criminal prosecution.Neither investigation implicates President-elect Joe Biden."I learned yesterday for the first time that the U.S. Attorney's Office in Delaware advised my legal counsel, also yesterday, that they are investigating my tax affairs," Hunter Biden said in a statement Wednesday. "I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors."Barr did not budge under pressure from Congressional Republicans who pressed him for more information into the investigations. Investigators worked to keep the cases out of the public eye ahead of the November election, in line with Justice Department guidelines, concerned about the impact their work could have on its outcome, sources told the Journal.Trump on Thursday criticized the “Fake News Media, the FBI and the DOJ” in a tweet, asking why they did not “report the Biden matter BEFORE the Election.”In the weeks before the election, a number of Republicans issued calls to investigate Hunter Biden, particularly after a Republican Senate investigation in September released a report on the younger Biden’s finances and overseas business interests.Ranking member of the House Judiciary panel Representative Jim Jordan (R., Ohio) wrote to Federal Bureau of Investigation director Christopher Wray asking what the FBI had done to investigate the “explosive report.”A number of Republicans in Congress pressed Barr on October 19 to appoint a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden and his father, demanding that Barr issue a response within five days.Investigators began looking into Hunter Biden following reports of suspicious activity filed by a bank that handled foreign transactions related to him, according to the Journal. Biden previously sat on the board of Ukranian gas company Burisma Holdings, where he made $50,000 per month for his work until April 2019. He also served as an advisor to China CEFC Energy Co. to the company’s dealings in Europe and the Middle East. in 2017 he was a shareholder in a venture with the Chinese company while it looked to gain a foothold in the U.S.. That joint venture never took off, but the Senate Republican report found that an entity linked to CEFC paid Biden's law firm millions of dollars for legal and advisory work.The Manhattan U.S. attorney's office began investigating CEFC's activity as part of a corruption case that resulted in the conviction of a former Hong Kong official in 2018. The official was charged with bribing African officials for CEFC's benefit. The company was not charged.President-elect Biden said in a statement Wednesday after news of the tax investigation broke that he is “proud of his son, who has fought through difficult challenges, including the vicious personal attacks of recent months, only to emerge stronger.”

  • Manhattan prosecutors are reportedly 'significantly escalating' their investigation into Trump

    An investigation into President Trump being conducted by Manhattan prosecutors is reportedly "significantly escalating."The office of Manhattan district attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. has "stepped up its efforts" to investigate Trump's business conduct, in recent weeks "significantly escalating" the probe by interviewing employees of lender Deutsche Bank and insurance broker Aon, The New York Times reported on Friday. The prosecutors have reportedly issued new subpoenas and questioned witnesses before a grand jury for investigative purposes. The Manhattan state prosecutors have sought Trump's tax returns as they look into potential financial misconduct, including "possible insurance, tax and bank-related fraud in the president's corporate dealings," according to the Times. In 2019, Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen while testifying before Congress accused the president of having "inflated his total assets when it served his purposes" and "deflated his assets to reduce his real estate taxes." Trump has denied any wrongdoing.While noting it's not clear if any charges will ultimately be brought, the Times wrote that this was the "latest indication that once Mr. Trump leaves office, he still faces the potential threat of criminal charges that would be beyond the reach of federal pardons." Read more at The New York Times. More stories from theweek.com Ted Cruz says Senate will likely blockade Biden's nominations based on debunked election fraud allegations 7 criminally funny cartoons about Trump's potential pardon spree Where the GOP draws the line

  • Georgia lawmaker indicted, accused of ignoring hit-and-run

    A high-ranking Georgia state lawmaker has been indicted on misdemeanor charges alleging he wrongly ignored a fatal 2019 hit-and-run crash that his friend called him about as the victim lay dying in a ditch. State Rep. Trey Kelley, who as majority whip is the fourth-ranking member among House Republicans, was indicted Thursday on a charge of reckless conduct, according to Polk County District Attorney Jack Browning. Ralph “Ryan” Dover III, the man accused of calling Kelley instead of 911 after fatally hitting bicyclist Eric Keais, was indicted on charges of felony hit-and-run and reckless conduct.

  • Erdogan says Caucasus platform can turn new page in Turkey-Armenia ties -NTV

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that a regional cooperation platform in the Caucasus he had discussed with his Azeri counterpart in Baku could help turn a new page in relations with Armenia if Yerevan took "positive steps". Erdogan was in the Azeri capital to review a military parade marking Azerbaijan's victory over Armenia in a war over the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave that ended last month. During the six-week conflict over the breakaway ethnic Armenian enclave in Azerbaijan, Turkey backed its ethnic Turkic ally Azerbaijan and accused Armenia of occupying Azeri territories.

  • Head pastors at Hillsong Church are accused of using volunteers as their personal babysitters for little or no pay, insiders said

    When Hillsong NYC celebrity pastor Carl Lentz was fired, insiders came forward with new allegations of exploitation.

  • CDC director allegedly ordered staff to delete email from Trump administration official trying to change COVID-19 report

    A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention official has reportedly alleged that Director Robert Redfield ordered the deletion of an email showing a Trump administration appointee attempting to interfere with a scientific report.Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.), chair of the House Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, wrote to Redfield and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar this week to express "serious concern about what may be deliberate efforts by the Trump administration to conceal and destroy evidence that senior political appointees interfered with career officials' response to the coronavirus crisis at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention," The Washington Post and Politico report.Clyburn said that Charlotte Kent, editor of the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, told investigators she was instructed to delete an email from Health and Human Services senior adviser Paul Alexander, and that it was her understanding that this direction was coming from Redfield. She also reportedly said the email was already deleted by the time she tried to look for it.Alexander was "aiming to water down" a CDC report on COVID-19 and its risk to children "to match President Donald Trump's efforts to downplay the virus," Politico writes. The email Redfield allegedly ordered to be deleted reportedly included Alexander complaining that the CDC was trying to "hurt this Presidnet [sic] for their reasons which I am not interested in," and Clyburn said Alexander "demanded that CDC alter or rescind truthful scientific reports he believed were damaging to President Trump."The report was ultimately not altered or rescinded, the Post reports. The House subcommittee is now seeking an interview with Redfield, according to CNN. A spokesperson for HHS told the Post that the "subcommittee's characterization of the conversation with Dr. Kent is irresponsible," adding, "we urge the subcommittee to release the transcript in full, which will show that during her testimony Dr. Kent repeatedly said there was no political interference in the MMWR process."More stories from theweek.com Ted Cruz says Senate will likely blockade Biden's nominations based on debunked election fraud allegations 7 criminally funny cartoons about Trump's potential pardon spree Where the GOP draws the line

  • US schedules first federal execution of woman since 1953

    Lisa Montgomery is due to become the first woman to face federal execution in the US in 67 years.