In spite of ASR Nederland N.V.'s recent pullback, insiders still gained about €2.1k after buying earlier this year.

Insiders who bought ASR Nederland N.V. (AMS:ASRNL) stock lover the last 12 months are probably not as affected by last week’s 3.1% loss. Even after accounting for the recent loss, the €218k worth of stock purchased by them is now worth €220k or in other words, their investment continues to give good returns.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At ASR Nederland

The Chairman of the Executive Board & CEO Jos P. Baeten made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for €58k worth of shares at a price of €42.05 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is €42.37. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

While ASR Nederland insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At ASR Nederland Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that ASR Nederland insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. In total, insiders bought €120k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our information indicates that ASR Nederland insiders own about €792k worth of shares. This level of insider ownership is notably low, and not very encouraging.

So What Do The ASR Nederland Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that ASR Nederland insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for ASR Nederland (1 is a bit concerning!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

