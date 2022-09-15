In spite of Avira Resources Limited's recent pullback, insiders still gained about AU$46k after buying earlier this year.

Avira Resources Limited (ASX:AVW) insiders who acquired shares over the previous 12 months, can probably afford to ignore the recent 11% decline in the stock price. After accounting for the recent loss, the AU$226k worth of shares they purchased is now worth AU$272k, suggesting a good return on their investment.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Avira Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Jason Peterson bought AU$216k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.0033 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of AU$0.004. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

While Avira Resources insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Avira Resources Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 31% of Avira Resources shares, worth about AU$2.6m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Avira Resources Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Avira Resources insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Avira Resources insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Avira Resources you should be aware of, and 4 of them are a bit unpleasant.

