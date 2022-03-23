In spite of TransAlta Corporation's recent pullback, insiders still gained about CA$11k after buying earlier this year.

TransAlta Corporation (TSE:TA) insiders who acquired shares over the previous 12 months, can probably afford to ignore the recent 4.4% decline in the stock price. After accounting for the recent loss, the CA$138k worth of shares they purchased is now worth CA$149k, suggesting a good return on their investment.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At TransAlta

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Michael Novelli bought CA$125k worth of shares at a price of CA$11.14 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of CA$12.09. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the TransAlta insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

TransAlta insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 0.4% of TransAlta shares, worth about CA$14m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About TransAlta Insiders?

The fact that there have been no TransAlta insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Overall we don't see anything to make us think TransAlta insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for TransAlta that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

