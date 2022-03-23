In spite of TransAlta Corporation's recent pullback, insiders still gained about CA$11k after buying earlier this year.

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

TransAlta Corporation (TSE:TA) insiders who acquired shares over the previous 12 months, can probably afford to ignore the recent 4.4% decline in the stock price. After accounting for the recent loss, the CA$138k worth of shares they purchased is now worth CA$149k, suggesting a good return on their investment.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Check out our latest analysis for TransAlta

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At TransAlta

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Michael Novelli bought CA$125k worth of shares at a price of CA$11.14 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of CA$12.09. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the TransAlta insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

TransAlta insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

TransAlta is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 0.4% of TransAlta shares, worth about CA$14m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About TransAlta Insiders?

The fact that there have been no TransAlta insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Overall we don't see anything to make us think TransAlta insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for TransAlta that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Net Current Asset Value Stocks to Consider

    Short-term investors could be interested in these businesses

  • Bengals add to defense in Mel Kiper’s new mock draft after free agency

    The Bengals get defensive in a new mock draft from Mel Kiper.

  • Mel Kiper has Vikings taking ‘Day 1 starter’ in newest mock draft

    The Vikings address the biggest hole on their roster in Mel Kiper's third mock draft

  • Here's what Warren Buffett is reminding everyone about investing

    Warren Buffett is channeling one long-held investing philosophy.

  • Russian Stock Trading to Resume After Record Market Shutdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia will restart trading in some local equities, ending the nation’s record long shutdown that was meant to shield domestic investors from the impact of tough sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: Voice Recorder Sent for AnalysisThis Is Now The Worst Drawdown on Record for Global Fixed IncomePutin

  • Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 23rd

    RTL, TSN, and CFR made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) income stocks list on March 23, 2022.

  • Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio

    The Zacks Style Scores offers investors a way to easily find top-rated stocks based on their investing style. Here's why you should take advantage.

  • The Way People Invest In Real Estate Has Changed - What This New Strategy Means For Investors

    Residential rental properties have been the most common investment option for most people wanting to build wealth through real estate investing. A modest savings account could cover the down payment on a single-family home in many parts of the country, and an ambitious investor could scale that first purchase into a multi-million dollar portfolio. Institutional investors mostly stayed out of the single-family housing market. Hedge funds and private equity firms historically maintained their focu

  • Evergrande Investors Left Baffled by $2.1 Billion in Seized Cash

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors in China Evergrande Group are still in the dark over just how $2.1 billion of deposits at its property-services unit came to be used as security for pledge guarantees and seized by banks. Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: One Black Box Located; Pilot DetailsUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Will Join NATO Summit Via Video LinkIn a ca

  • Alphabet just spun out out its quantum tech group, launching it as an independent company

    Consider that earlier this month, one of the few "pure play" quantum tech companies in the world, Rigetti Computing, went public by merging with a special purpose acquisition company or SPAC. It only narrowly missed becoming the first publicly traded company to expressly focus on commercializing quantum tech when another outfit, IonQ, went public through a SPAC merger in October. Meanwhile, another rival in the space, D-Wave, says it is also now planning to go public via SPAC.

  • Fed Chair Powell hinted at a mega–rate hike. The markets are banking on more than one

    Get ready for back-to-back rate hikes of 50 basis points, Goldman Sachs now forecasts.

  • Is Roblox (RBLX) A Worthy Long-Term Investment?

    Tao Value, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of -4.82 percentage points was delivered by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, underperforming its benchmark, the MSCI All Country World Index which delivered +6.98 percentage points for the same period. […]

  • 10 Real Estate Stocks to Buy Now According to Charles Fitzgerald’s V3 Capital

    In this article, we discuss 10 real estate stocks to buy now according to Charles Fitzgerald’s V3 Capital. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Fitzgerald’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 Real Estate Stocks to Buy Now According to Charles Fitzgerald’s V3 Capital. Charles Fitzgerald established the […]

  • Occidental plans up to $1 billion for facility to capture carbon from air

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Occidental Petroleum on Wednesday outlined plans to advance its clean energy transition business, including spending between $800 million and $1 billion on a facility to remove carbon dioxide (CO2) from the air. The proposed facility, the world's largest direct air capture (DAC) project, is set to begin construction in the second half of this year in the Permian basin, the largest U.S. oilfield, with a start in 2024. The U.S. oil and gas producer is aiming to build a profitable business from providing services and technologies that pull CO2 out of the air and burying it underground to advance government and business climate mitigation goals.

  • These 3 charts show just how far the current bull market in stocks has come on its 2nd anniversary, and where it could go from here

    "At the recent peak in early January, the S&P 500 Index was up 114%, making it the seventh bull market to double," LPL's Ryan Detrick said.

  • Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $7.22 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.4% move from the prior day.

  • 10 Penny Stocks That Can Explode in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 penny stocks that can explode in 2022. In order to skip our detailed analysis of penny stocks, go directly to 5 Penny Stocks That Can Explode in 2022. Small companies that have yet to prove their mettle, or struggling firms trading below $5 in the market, are called […]

  • 6 Things the Rich Do To Stay Rich

    If you're trying to make more money, studying the rich is a great place to start. Some wealthy people were born into money, while others worked their way to the top. However they got there,...

  • Alibaba: Positive Developments Boost the Bull Case, Says Top Analyst

    The Chinese government has not made life easy for ecommerce giant Alibaba (BABA). Regulatory crackdowns and an almost hostile approach have been de rigueur over the past couple of years. But a slowing Chinese economy has caused a bit of a rethink at the higher echelons of Chinese decision-making. The government is preparing a course of action that will boost its ailing economy. According to a report by the Xinhua news agency, the government will “actively release policies favorable to markets” a

  • Nasdaq jumps 2% as stocks stage a rebound following Powell's outlook for bigger rate hikes

    Consumer discretionary stocks led the S&P 500's advance and Nike was a winner on the Dow.